Titans GM Mike Borgonzi Drops Parting Message to Jeffery Simmons After Bears Trade

The Tennessee Titans pulled off their first move before the trade deadline Thuraday, sending Jeffery Simmons to the Bears.

Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles sent first-round picks in 2027 and ’28 and a fourth-rounder in ’27 to the Titans for first-team All-Pro defensive tackle and a 2028 fifth-rounder.

According to ESPN, Mike Borgonzi made history as the Titans GM, since it is the first time in the common draft era (since 1967) a DT has been traded for multiple first-round picks.

Mike Borgonzi’s Statement on Jeffery Simmons Trade

However, when asked about it, Borgonzi had a rather sad reaction to see Simmons go.

“It was hard. It was really hard,” Borgonzi told media, per Turron Davenport. “I don’t think Jeff wanted to leave here, you know? I thanked him for everything he’s done here on and off the field. It’s a really hard conversation here. And I think it’s also a great opportunity for him too. To go someplace here and have an opportunity to compete now for the Super Bowl.”

The Titans are 1-6 now, with no playoffs in sight for this season since they’re still in their rebuilding mode. Sending a player of Simmons caliber to a team where he actually has a shot at winning a Super Bowl before he turns 30 next year made sense, especially with the draft capital they were getting.

The draft capital was one of the primary reasons Borgonzi couldn’t say no. NFL insider Jordan Schultz revealed the Titans kept Simmons off the trade block from now, until they herd the offer from Poles they couldn’t turn down.

“Having checked in with the Titans several times over the last couple weeks, the message was he’s not available. But this is a reminder, as one team said: ‘Everyone has a price.’ The reality is that these two GMs — Mike Borgonzi and Ryan Poles — know each other from their days together in Kansas City. After hearing from as many as 3 other teams inquiring on Simmons, the Titans simply felt that Chicago’s offer had reached a price where ‘we could not say no anymore.’”

Bears Made an Offer Titans Couldn’t Say No To

ESPN’s report took a deep dive into the trade, saying how the Titans weren’t even originally shopping.

“Titans GM Mike Borgonzi got an offer that he could not refuse. The feeling among some inside the league is that the Titans were not actively shopping Simmons, but the Bears were aggressive with their offer. Chicago was in the market for an impact defensive tackle and went big,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes.

To that, Turron Davenport added, “Titans coach Robert Saleh recently called Simmons the best defensive tackle in the league and said he’d never seen another defensive lineman have such a large role in the front four rotation before — so it clearly had nothing to do with fit.”

“There were no issues in the locker room, either. Simmons was a player Titans defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton would point to as an example of giving full effort on every play. Simmons said he hadn’t heard anything from his agent or the organization when he spoke to the media in the locker room before practice Wednesday. One day later, he’s headed to Chicago.”