The Washington Commanders picked up a huge 22-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

Trailing 20-19 with 46 seconds and no timeouts remaining, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels made two pitch-perfect throws to put Washington in field goal range with just four seconds left. Kicker Drew Stevens then drilled a 26-yard field goal as time expired to give the Commanders the win.

Stefon Diggs Has Viral Sideline Outburst

One of the more viral moments from the game came in the first half, when veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs showed visible frustration on the sideline and allegedly yelled in Daniels’ direction to “throw the [explicit] ball” after the QB took a sack on the previous drive.

At the time, Washington was struggling to get anything going offensively. The Commanders didn’t find much success until their final drive of the first half, when they marched down the field and scored a touchdown to cut their deficit to 10-7 heading into the break.

Check it out:

Stefon Diggs appeared frustrated on the sidelines vs. the Bengals. https://t.co/MsKsQ60mj5 — ESPN (@espn) November 24, 2026

Dan Quinn Defends Diggs After Commanders Win

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn made it clear that he loves the energy Diggs brings to the field and the passion he showed on the sideline Monday night.

“I love his fire, I do,” Quinn said, via John Keim of ESPN.com. “I love that. There’s a lot of good that comes with it where it can sound like he’s mad but it’s like some energy that comes behind it.”

Quinn explained that he would have stepped in and addressed the situation if he felt Diggs had crossed a line.

“If something didn’t feel right I would step in and address it,” Quinn added.

Quinn said of Stefon Diggs getting animated on the sideline: “I love his fire.” Said if there had been a problem with anything he would have talked to him. Wasn’t the case here. — John Keim (@john_keim) November 24, 2026

Looking at the Commanders

Washington desperately needed that win, and a loss would have sparked some very different conversations on Tuesday.

Instead, the Commanders improved to 4-5-1 and moved within two games of the New York Giants for first place in the NFC East as they gear up for a matchup this week against the Arizona Cardinals (3-8).