It went right down to the final seconds on Monday night between the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

Cincinnati got the ball back trailing 19-17 with 2:26 left on the clock. Although a late sack on quarterback Joe Burrow pushed the Bengals behind the chains after they drove into Commanders territory, Evan McPherson still made a 56-yard go-ahead field goal with 46 seconds remaining.

However, giving the ball back to Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels proved costly. Daniels connected with rookie WR Antonio Williams on two massive strikes downfield, setting Washington up for a game-winning chip-shot field goal by kicker Drew Stevens. Stevens delivered as time expired, giving the Commanders a 22-20 victory and a massive upset that kept their season alive.

Daniels & Burrow’s MNF Performances

The first half unfolded almost entirely in a downpour, so the game never became the offensive shootout many expected.

That said, both quarterbacks played fairly well. Burrow completed 28-of-40 passes for 300 yards and two touchdowns, while Daniels completed 23-of-35 passes for 289 yards and added 55 yards on six carries.

Postgame Handshake Between Daniels & Burrow

Daniels and Burrow followed fairly similar paths to the NFL. Both started their college careers at other schools before transferring to LSU. They each went on to win the Heisman Trophy before NFL teams selected them in the top five of the draft.

After their second meeting on Monday night, the mutual respect between the two quarterbacks was clear at midfield.

“Nothing but respect between these Heisman winners,” the NFL posted.

Check it out:

nothing but respect between these Heisman winners 🤝 https://t.co/8OStsVDkEv — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2026

Fans React to Interaction on Social Media

Football fans praised the respectful interaction between the two former LSU stars.

“Two LSU QBs who should’ve had their numbers retired,” one fan said.

Someone else added, “Two LSU legends.”

“Two LSU Heisman winners, one of them just beat the other on MNF, and it’s still all love. That’s how it’s supposed to be,” another fan posted.

One more commented, “Two Heisman winners sharing a moment is the closest football gets to a crossover episode.”