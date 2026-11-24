The Washington Commanders picked up a massive win in front of their home crowd Monday night, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 22-20 on a game-winning field goal from kicker Drew Stevens as time expired.

Washington entered the matchup with a must-win mindset after watching every other team in the NFC East win Sunday. A loss would have hurt the Commanders’ hopes of winning the division, which appears to be their most realistic path to the postseason.

Commanders Release Running Back

On Tuesday, Washington made a sudden roster move, officially releasing running back Craig Reynolds from its practice squad, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic.

The move comes after Jacory Croskey-Merritt returned from injured reserve against Cincinnati on Monday night.

The Commanders released RB Craig Reynolds from the practice squad. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 24, 2026

Reynolds appeared in just one game for Washington this season, recording two carries. He primarily served as a depth option while Jacory Croskey-Merritt dealt with an injury and Jeremy McNichols went down.

This marks Reynolds’ eighth NFL season. Although he has never carved out a regular starting role, he found some success during his five seasons with the Detroit Lions before joining Washington this year.

Fans Speculate on Social Media

Releasing Reynolds opens a spot for a potential practice squad addition. Given all the recent drama surrounding Brandon Aiyuk, some fans immediately speculated that Washington could be making room for the wide receiver, who has drawn links to the Commanders for nearly a year.

“Gotta make room for Aiyuk,” one fan said.

Someone else added, “Is it crazy to suggest they are making for Brandon Aiyuk?”

Another person wrote, “That’s Brandon Aiyuk music.”

“BA on the way,” a fan mentioned.

One more person commented, “OMG ITS HAPPENING.”

Aiyuk was released by the San Francisco 49ers on Monday after filing paperwork to seek reinstatement from the NFL. He hasn’t played since 2024, following a falling-out with San Francisco.