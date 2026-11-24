The Washington Commanders had the football down 20-19 with just 46 seconds remaining on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Despite having no timeouts, Jayden Daniels fired two pitch-perfect strikes across the middle of the field, both to rookie WR Antonio Williams. The completions moved Washington all the way to the eight-yard line with exactly four seconds remaining.

That gave kicker Drew Stevens the opportunity to enter the game and put through a game-winning 26-yard field goal. His kick secured a 22-20 victory in front of the home crowd at Northwest Stadium and kept Washington’s season alive.

Peyton Manning Makes Strong Statement on Daniels’ Final Throw

While ESPN carried the main broadcast, an alternate ManningCast aired on ESPN2, with brothers Peyton and Eli breaking down the game in real time.

Peyton was in complete awe of the back-to-back throws Daniels made on the final drive, particularly the second completion that set up Washington’s game-winning field goal.

“What a throw by Jayden Daniels,” Manning said. “Two in-route, right on the money. It’s the perfect defense. As Dan Marino said, ‘There’s no defense for the perfect throw.’ That was a perfect throw.”

The entire final drive that sealed the @Commanders win, as seen on the ManningCast. https://t.co/wIsF7V4TPN — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 24, 2026

The first half unfolded in a near-constant downpour, so the game never turned into the shootout many expected.

Still, both quarterbacks played well enough to give their teams a chance to win, and Daniels simply had the football last.

He completed 23-of-35 passes for 289 yards and added 55 yards on six carries.

Looking at the Commanders

With the win, Washington improves to 4-5-1 and remains firmly in contention for the NFC East title.

Every NFC East team won in Week 11, so the New York Giants remain in first place at 6-3-1. The Dallas Cowboys sit at 5-6, while the Philadelphia Eagles bring up the rear at 3-7.

The Cowboys and Eagles will face off on Thanksgiving, while the Commanders hit the road to play the Arizona Cardinals and the Giants take on the Indianapolis Colts.