The Washington Commanders entered Monday night in must-win mode as they hosted the Cincinnati Bengals in front of their home crowd at Northwest Stadium.

Trailing 20-19 with 46 seconds remaining and no timeouts, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels came through with two big completions down the middle to rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams. The passes moved Washington all the way to the Bengals’ 8-yard line and set up a short field goal.

Kicker Drew Stevens then drilled a 26-yarder as time expired, giving the Commanders a 22-20 victory.

Dan Quinn Drops Honest Quote on Daniels

Following the win, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn shared an honest assessment of his star quarterback, who continues to make strides in his third NFL season.

“I think over the three years together it’s been cool to see him develop, not just as the ball player, but as a man,” Quinn said. “And difficult scenarios, difficult circumstances… when to put the cape on, it’s not on second and one in the second quarter, but it is in the fourth quarter when the games on the line and that is when I feel him fully express who he is. So I wouldn’t say it surprises me but in those instances… he looks as cool as he is in those spots because that’s who he is.”

Dan Quinn on Jayden Daniels – he’s as cool in those late moments because that’s who he is https://t.co/cS2sPqEQTg — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 24, 2026

Daniels completed 23-of-35 passes for 289 yards and added 55 yards on six carries.

He led a crucial touchdown drive just before halftime to give Washington some momentum heading into the break. Daniels then helped the Commanders score on every possession in the second half, although all of those drives ended with field goals.

Looking at the Commanders

The win improved Washington’s record to 4-5-1 and kept the team in the NFC East race.

Entering Week 12, the Commanders sit just two games behind the New York Giants for first place and own the tiebreaker if the two teams finish with the same record. The Dallas Cowboys sit at 5-6, while the Philadelphia Eagles bring up the rear at 3-7.