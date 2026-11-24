We’ve all grown accustomed to Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs being a less-than-great teammate — which is why one of the NFL’s elite pass-catchers is on his 5th team and his 4th team in 4 seasons with the Commanders in 2026.

Still, there’s something a little unsettling about seeing someone come unglued, as Diggs did in a thrilling 22-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 11, in which Diggs was seen screaming “HEY! THROW THE (EXPLETIVE) BALL! STOP WITH THE (EXPLETIVE) EXCUSES!” at someone on the Commanders sideline in the first half — possibly quarterback Jayden Daniels and/or offensive coordinator David Blough.

One person who didn’t like what they saw was Pro Football Hall of Famer, 2-time Super Bowl champion, and 5-time NFL MVP quarterback Peyton Manning, who lit into Diggs during ESPN’s ManningCast alongside his younger brother, 2-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning.

“If that was me right here, that makes me not want to throw him the ball,” Manning said on Monday night. “I go into full, just, block mode. All you fantasy owners, if that was me playing, see if you could make a trade at halftime, cuz I’m not throwing to him at all.”

Stefon Diggs: Zero Catches at Time of Meltdown

Diggs had zero catches at the time of his meltdown but finished with 4 receptions for 45 yards — and got his first catch on the drive immediately following his hissy fit.

“Stefon Diggs finally got his catch, he might be happy,” Eli Manning said.

“I doubt it,” Peyton Manning replied.

Diggs signed a 1-year, $8 million contract with the Commanders on August 6 and leads the team with 40 receptions for 431 yards and 6 touchdowns.

“I love how honest Peyton Manning is about Stefon Diggs throwing a tantrum,” Shane Stevens wrote on X.

“Peyton Manning just crucifying Stefon Diggs is hilarious,” Mr. Cuse wrote on X.

“Stefon Diggs just pissed Peyton Manning all the way off,” Big Mouth Enthusiast wrote on X.

Commanders Lost $97 Million All-Pro WR

If the Commanders manage to salvage their season, they’ll likely have Diggs to thank in large part — especially after $97 million All-Pro wide receiver Terry McLaurin suffered a season-ending torn patellar tendon in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers.

That made Diggs perhaps the NFL’s best and most important insurance policy — a 2-time NFL All-Pro and 4-time Pro Bowler with $167 million in career earnings on his fourth team in four seasons.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon put McLaurin, who turned 31 years old in September, at the top of his list of the NFL’s “Most Overpaid Players” before the 2026 season.