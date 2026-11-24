The Washington Commanders gave the NFL a little bit of everything on Monday Night Football in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals — a storm, a blackout, a sideline meltdown, and finally a game-winning drive led by their superstar quarterback, Jayden Daniels.

Daniels and the Commanders got the ball back with 46 seconds left, trailing 20-19 with no timeouts, and drove 64 yards to set up a 26-yard field goal by rookie Drew Stevens as time expired for a 22-20 win at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

The Bengals had just taken the lead back on a 56-yard field goal into a swirling wind from Evan McPherson — a drive for the Commanders on defense where they were charged with an injury timeout after cornerback Rasul Douglas stayed on the ground too long after a dropped interception.

All 64 yards on Washington’s final drive came on two passes to rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams — a 22-yard completion and a 42-yard completion.

The win improved the Commanders to 4-5-1.

“You can’t do it any better than Jayden Daniels did,” MNF color commentator and 3-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Troy Aikman said after the game.

“Jayden Daniels has his signature moment of the 2026 NFL season,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account on Monday night.

Jayden Daniels: Put ‘Trust’ in Rookie Wide Receiver

Daniels was asked after the game why he kept going back to Williams in the game’s critical moments.

“We talk about in our offense meeting room: Offensive unity, trust,” Daniels said. “I trusted him and went to him back-to-back.”

The game started with a heavy downpour in the first half — one that saw NFL All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs come unglued on the sideline as the offense stalled early.

The Commanders cut Cincinnati’s lead to 10-7 at halftime before trading punches in the second half — a second half that began with a brief blackout at Northwest Stadium due to a maintenance provider issue.

Williams finished with career highs of 9 receptions for 122 yards. Daniels finished with 344 yards of total offense — 289 passing yards and 55 rushing yards — and no turnovers.

Redemption for Commanders After Clock Disaster

The Commanders’ season, to this point, had been defined by a clock disaster with a game on the line — the opposite of the master class Daniels ran on Monday night.

In Week 5 against the New York Giants, the Commanders put together a masterful drive to set up a short field goal to win the game in overtime, but instead of throwing the ball away on 2nd-and-2 with 12 seconds left to kick what would have been a 43-yard field goal to win the game — and with no timeouts remaining — Daniels scrambled around and was sacked as time ran out and the game ended in a 27-27 tie.