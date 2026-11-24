Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn shared his reaction after his team beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 NFL action.

Despite being 6-point home underdogs, the Commanders came back after being down 10-0 early on to come back and win the game 22-20 after kicker Drew Stevens kicked a clutch field goal with time expiring to win the game.

Dan Quinn Reacts to Big Win

Speaking to the media after the Commanders beat the Bengals in Week 11, Quinn shared his reaction to the team’s big win.

“Going into the game, all week we had a Thursday to a Monday, we thought this game was going to come down to critical situations and complementary football. Their offense was unique and tough to defend, it was not just going to be our defense against their offense, it was going to be how could we find ways in all three phases to find complementary football. I thought that showed throughout the game, and certainly at both halves,” Quinn said.

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This was a massive win for Washington, which showed that it can still compete with some of the better teams in the NFL, as the Bengals came into the game leading the AFC North division.

For the Commanders to not only win this game, but also pull off a clutch win over an elite QB in Joe Burrow, shows this team still has life.

Commanders Still Have Playoff Life

With a 4-5-1 record, the Commanders still have playoff life right now. The New York Giants lead the NFC East division with a 6-3-1 record, with the Dallas Cowboys at 5-6 sandwiched between the Giants and Commanders, and the Philadelphia Eagles far back at 3-7.

The Commanders have a key win over the Giants (plus a tie) that could come in handy later on in the season if the division is close. So, even though the Commanders started off the season struggling, they have really started to come to life at the right time, and you can’t ignore them for potentially stealing a playoff spot when it’s all said and done if they have a big second half of the season.