The Washington Commanders picked up their biggest win of the season Monday night, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in a game they needed to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels for the second straight week came through when it mattered most, something he’s done multiple times throughout his young three-year career.

Daniels completed 23-of-35 passes for 289 yards and added 55 yards on six carries.

But his biggest contribution came with 46 seconds remaining and no timeouts. Trailing 20-19, Daniels completed back-to-back passes to rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams, moving Washington into field goal range despite tight coverage.

Kicker Drew Stevens then drilled a 26-yard field goal as time expired to give the Commanders a 22-20 victory.

Daniels Honors Kyren Lacy in Instagram Post

Following Monday’s win, Daniels shared an Instagram post featuring several photos from the game alongside pictures of his former LSU teammate, Kyren Lacy, who died by suicide in April 2025.

“long live k2!” Daniels wrote in the caption.

Check it out:

Among the photos, Daniels included one of Lacy wearing a Commanders jersey and another showing his gravestone.

Lacy once looked poised to follow Daniels into the NFL. While Daniels entered the league in 2024, Lacy prepared for the 2025 NFL Draft. However, legal issues delayed his path to the NFL, and he died two days before a scheduled court appearance that was just two weeks ahead of the draft.

Daniels and Lacy’s Time at LSU

Both players transferred to LSU in 2022 and spent two seasons together. Lacy played a key role in Daniels’ Heisman Trophy-winning season in 2023.

He became one of Daniels’ top targets, catching 54 passes for 826 yards and seven touchdowns during their time together.

Meanwhile, Daniels threw for 6,725 yards and 57 touchdowns with just seven interceptions across those two seasons. He also rushed for 2,019 yards and 21 touchdowns.