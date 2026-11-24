Drew Stevens kicked five field goals in the second half of the Washington Commanders’ 22-20 upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 11, but none of them carried the pressure of the game-winning kick at the buzzer. So it’s a good thing the rookie stayed motivated in the clutch by repeating a blunt and “authentic” mantra to calm his nerves.

Stevens kept it real with reporters after his game-winning heroics at Northwest Stadium. The undrafted free agent asked the media, “I mean, authentic Drew Stevens, you really want to know what I tell myself? I sit there and I’m like, ‘okay, I’m gonna have kids. Am I gonna tell my kids that their dad was a little you know…? Am I gonna tell my kids that, or am I gonna tell my kids, yeah, your dad walked out there and he drilled it and he was ready for it?’ That’s what I’m gonna tell them, ’cause that’s how it happened.

Stevens was indeed ready for the moment when the time came to condemn the previously red-hot Bengals to only their third defeat of the season. Yet as much as he owned the moment, Stevens had trouble processing and explaining his emotions.

Fortunately, he revealed how one thing helps him produce his best kicks when they’re needed most. It’s almost the opposite of what many other NFL kickers might say.

Drew Stevens Reveals Unusual Thought-Process Under Pressure

Stevens revealed how pressure-kicks actually bring out his best game. He told reporters, including The Baltimore Banner’s Giana Han, how, “I almost need to be like scared straight a little bit, and that in-game adrenaline kind of helps me with certain things in my technique, like the adrenaline makes my leg speed a little bit faster, which usually, I mean, I don’t know if anybody watches like pregame warmups, but if you, I mean, sometimes my warmup looks like it’s trash. But basically, I don’t know. The whole point of a warmup is just to get your body warm, so I don’t really think too much into it. Obviously, if if like misses and stuff start happening in

the game, I’d really look more into it. But if it’s not broke, don’t yeah, don’t try to fix it.”

Stevens’ honesty is refreshing because there was something trashy about the ugly kick he made from 26 yards to settle the game.

Telling it like it is will endear Stevens to the media, but the Commanders will be more grateful for his temperament under fire. Having a kicker who keeps his cool when everyone else is feeling the nerves is a major asset.

So is efficiency, something Stevens showed by making all five of his field-goal attempts against the Bengals. Those points kept the Commanders in touch against a potentially explosive Cincinnati offense.

The unit was largely kept under wraps by a fired-up Commanders’ defense, but Washington still needed Stevens to make the difference. Once he did, the 22-year-old couldn’t exactly find the words to describe the feeling.

Stevens admitted, “I mean, it feels pretty good. I mean, that’s probably the best answer I got. I mean, I hit some, I hit some game winners in college, but I mean, I don’t know. Just it just feels like a bigger, like a bigger moment. I don’t know. You’re getting authentic Drew Stevens here,” per Han.

There’s no deception about Stevens, but there’s also a growing authenticity about the Commanders’ chances of actually turning the 2026 season into a successful campaign.

Commanders Forging Unlikely Path to Redemption

All looked lost before the Commanders secured a 24-21 win on the road over NFC East rivals the New York Giants in Week 10. Now they have real momentum after upsetting the Bengals.

That momentum is perfectly timed ahead of the soft-looking part of the Commanders’ schedule. The run is outlined by 106.7 The Fan’s Grant Paulsen, who also notes, “The Commanders just beat a 7-2 powerhouse and have now won 2 in a row and 3 of 4. Next up… Cardinals (3-8) Titans (1-9) Texans (4-6) Falcons (3-7).”

Appearances can be deceptive and few, if any, games are easy in the NFL. Yet, there’s still reason to believe the 4-5-1 Commanders are just getting started, despite their modest record.

The reason comes from how this team has fared against some of the league’s best in 2026. As NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Ryan Fowler put it, “For folks that haven’t watched Washington closely this fall, this is a club that beat Seattle at home earlier in the year, took the Rams and Niners to the final buzzer, beat the Giants at MetLife last week, and just played a heck of a ballgame tonight against a 7-2 Cincy group in primetime. Keep an eye on the burgundy and gold — Arizona and Tennessee the next two weeks.”

These Commanders are proving they can mix it with the league’s heavyweights. Better still, there’s an exciting symmetry between what this year’s team is doing and Washington’s Cinderella story of 2024.

The parallels are there, according to ESPN’s John Keim. He pointed out how, “Two years ago: a win over New York was followed by a clutch win over Cincy on MNF followed by a trip to Arizona…”

Hoping for the same run to the NFC Championship Game is fanciful, but there are compelling reasons to expect the current Commanders will remain competitive. Like franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels’ connection with dynamic, rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams, who’s keeping some secrets after a breakout performance against the Bengals.

A prolific QB and receiver combo, a suddenly smothering defense can take the Commanders far. So can a clutch kicker.