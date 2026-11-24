The Washington Commanders entered Monday night knowing they needed a win to keep pace in the NFC East after the rest of the division picked up victories over the weekend.

A matchup against a red-hot Cincinnati Bengals team wasn’t going to make things easy, but Washington held its own throughout the night and came through when it mattered most.

Down 20-19 with just 46 seconds left and no timeouts, the Commanders turned to quarterback Jayden Daniels to lead one final drive and he came through.

Daniels connected with rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams on back-to-back passes down the middle to move Washington all the way to the eight-yard line with just four seconds on the clock.

That was all kicker Drew Stevens needed. He drilled the 26-yard field goal as time expired, giving Washington a 22-20 win.

Magic Johnson Reacts to Commanders Win

Commanders minority owner Magic Johnson took to social media to react to Washington’s dramatic win on Monday night.

“It was an exciting 22-20 win by my Commanders tonight over the Bengals! What a drive engineered by QB Jayden Daniels with :51 seconds left. He completed a 42-yard pass to WR Antonio Williams to get us into field goal range and seal the victory! Cookie and I were going crazy in the 4th quarter lol!” Johnson wrote on X.

It was an exciting 22-20 win by my Commanders tonight over the Bengals! What a drive engineered by QB Jayden Daniels with :51 seconds left. He completed a 42-yard pass to WR Antonio Williams to get us into field goal range and seal the victory! Cookie and I were going crazy in the 4th quarter lol! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 24, 2026

Looking at the Commanders

Washington improved to 4-5-1 after Monday’s victory. And now sit just two games behind the New York Giants for first place in the NFC East.

The Commanders will now prepare for a road game this Sunday against the 3-8 Arizona Cardinals. The following week, they’ll host the 1-9 Tennessee Titans.