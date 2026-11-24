Antonio Williams was open all night when the Washington Commanders needed him during their 22-20 upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, and the rookie wide receiver revealed the secret details behind his breakout catches on the game-winning drive.

The Commanders’ third-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft reeled in gains of 22 and 42 yards with seconds remaining. Those catches positioned rookie kicker Drew Stevens to win the game from 26 yards, but two things went into Williams delivering in the clutch.

He teased those things via detailed postgame comments, starting with Williams’ interview with ESPN’s Lisa Salters on the field. Speaking almost immediately after Stevens’ decisive field goal, Williams explained the Commanders ran the “same play back to back. Coach trusts me to make those, and in those moments. You dream of those on Monday Night Football, so it’s just a blessing.”

Williams was happy to talk up the trust and repetition behind the Commanders’ play-calling. Yet he was more tight-lipped when pressed by Salters about the specific play design that helped him get open: “Just a simple in-cut. I don’t wanna give away all the sauce, but they played it different the second time. Outside release, I broke inside and had daylight to run.”

Commanders’ offensive coordinator David Blough knew he had something working with Williams between the numbers when it mattered most. So it made sense when the first-year play-caller doubled down on a concept Williams and franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels already knew so well.

Antonio Williams Reveals Origin of Clutch Catches

It’s no wonder the connection between Williams and Daniels was seamless in a pressure situation. Williams revealed to reporters from BannerDCSports it was ” a day one play we’ve had, so we repped that a lot, got that in practice a lot, so it was just good that it happened in the game.”

The first time the play worked it got the Commanders off to the perfect start on their game-winning drive. Williams was free over the middle for 20-plus yards.

It would’ve been easy for Daniels to look elsewhere after this play. Perhaps to a more proven commodity like seven-time 1,000-yard receiver Stefon Diggs, who was far from happy with how the offense was operating earlier in the game.

Diggs ought to take note of the significance of Daniels and Blough going straight back to Williams in the clutch. Blough might’ve assumed Williams would be a marked man when he’d already collected eight catches for 80 yards and just burned the Bengals’ two-minute defense.

Instead, Blough and Daniels trusted Williams would get open again when it mattered. He duly did for his biggest catch during a breakout night.

The conviction Blough showed in his ideas should be a turning point for a young OC who’s taken heat for his play-calling this season. Blough was daring enough to trust a rookie in a crucial game, as well as confident enough to use a more senior skill-player as a foil.

Diggs was actually playing decoy as the receiver on the same side of the formation as Williams. That’s a telling use of resources by the Commanders, who now have a new go-to target for Daniels.

Commanders Have New No. 1 Receiver

Williams is only 10 games into his pro career, but he’s already the receiver Daniels is most comfortable going to in tough moments. There’s a shorthand between the two that’s based on Williams’ particular skill-set.

He’s long been lauded as a slot specialist, but Williams is able to get open from anywhere because of his talent for winning off the line of scrimmage. A talent illustrated by what Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis called a “silky smooth” release for the first of Williams’ two clutch catches.

Movement like this prompted Salters’ colleague Benjamin Solak to herald the “Commanders got a guy in Antonio Williams. Tough, smooth, burst, can catch away from his frame, can create after the catch. Has some Parker Washington to his game.”

Williams lived up to the description with nine catches for 11 targets for 122 yards. Including 60 after the catch.

Solak’s comparison to Jacksonville Jaguars’ flanker Washington is intriguing, but the Commanders had another blueprint in mind when they drafted Williams. A plan based on a three-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler.

Williams is still some way off that level, but he’s trending in the right direction toward becoming the playmaker Daniels and the Commanders can rely on for years.