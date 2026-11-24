The Washington Commanders secured a massive 22-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night at Northwest Stadium.

Star quarterback Jayden Daniels led the charge in the final moments, completing two huge passes to rookie WR Antonio Williams to move Washington deep into Bengals territory. The completions set up a game-winning 26-yard field goal as time expired.

Daniels finished 23-of-35 for 289 yards and added 55 yards on six carries.

Daniels Had Hand Wrapped Postgame

During the game, the ESPN broadcast noted that Daniels took a hit to his left (non-throwing) hand when it struck a Bengals player on a rush attempt up the middle.

He went to the sideline and appeared to receive treatment on the hand, icing it between series. However, the issue never forced him out of the game, and he delivered his best football in the second half.

After the game, The Athletic’s Commanders reporter Nicki Jhabvala noted that Daniels still had the hand wrapped in the locker room.

“Jayden Daniels’ left (non-throwing) hand/wrist was wrapped in the locker room after the game,” Jhabvala reported. “ESPN’s broadcast noted during the game that team’s athletic trainers were looking at it and he was icing it in between series. He clearly stayed in and was able to do what he needed to get the win though.”

Jayden Daniels’ left (non-throwing) hand/wrist was wrapped in the locker room after the game. ESPN’s broadcast noted during the game that team’s athletic trainers were looking at it and he was icing it in between series. He clearly stayed in and was able to do what he needed to get the win though. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 24, 2026

Looking at Daniels & the Commanders

While the issue likely won’t hold Daniels back moving forward, it’s certainly something to monitor as the week progresses. The Commanders begin preparing for the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday, so it will be worth watching whether they list Daniels on the injury report.

Washington improved to 4-5-1 with Monday’s victory, and for the first time all season, every team in the NFC East won in the same week.

Through 11 weeks, the Commanders sit two games behind the New York Giants (6-3-1) for first place in the division. The Dallas Cowboys are 5-6, while the Philadelphia Eagles sit at 3-7.