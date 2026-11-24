The NFL is in its second season since making the dangerous hip-drop tackle illegal — for some reason, its highly trained officials can’t seem to recognize the illegal play in real time.

The latest, most glaring example came in a Week 11 Monday Night Football contest between the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals, in which Bengals cornerback Dax Hill executed a textbook hip-drop tackle on Commanders rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams … and the officials didn’t bat an eye.

The missed call left NFL fans aghast at the inability to regulate a play that has led to some of the NFL’s most gruesome injuries.

Williams finished with a career game of 9 receptions for 122 yards, including 2 receptions for 64 yards on the game-winning drive that set up a 26-yard, walk-off field goal by Drew Stevens in a 22-20 Commanders win.

Where Hill’s dirty play probably won’t be missed? At the offices of the NFL’s GameDay Accountability Committee, who hand out fines each week for plays such as this.

NFL Fans React With Disgust at Missed Call

As expected, NFL fans were less than thrilled to see NFL officials miss another hip-drop tackle — especially one that was so obvious.

“Remember when the NFL said they were banning hip-drop tackles?” Barstool Sports wrote on X.

“Considering the NFL made a huge point about calling it, they probably should actually call it,” Bad Sports Refs wrote on X.

“Hip-Drop Tackle — EXTREMELY extremely dangerous,” NFL writer John Frascella wrote on X. “Wait… … this was NOT called a penalty??? What the (expletive) is going on in this league?”

Commanders Star Suspended for Hip-Drop Tackles

No one knows about the penalties for hip-drop tackles more than Commanders All-Pro linebacker Frankie Luvu, who was almost on the receiving end of the NFL’s first hip-drop tackle suspension in 2025.

In November 2025, Luvu’s 1-game suspension for repeated violations of the league’s ban on hip-drop tackles was turned into a $100,000 fine after Luvu’s appeal.

Luvu’s violation that led to his suspension came in a 38-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9.

“Upon appeal, the NFL has reduced Commanders LB Frankie Luvu‘s one-game suspension to a $100,000 fine,” Yahoo Sports posted on its official account. “Luvu was originally suspended due to repeated hip drop tackles.”