Brandon Aiyuk’s chapter with the San Francisco 49ers finally came to an end after his release, and now he’s visiting the Washington Commanders on Nov. 25, per ESPN. Washington is coming off back-to-back wins, and it will now host Aiyuk to see if they finally do sign the wideout.

Over the summer, Aiyuk was constantly posting photos or videos on social media of himself in Commanders gear. Nonetheless, now that any rift with Jayden Daniels is fixed, the wideout could be playing in Washington soon.

Now, the question is: Should Washington sign Aiyuk? Commanders reporter for The Athletic, Nicki Jhabvala, believes that if it’s signing the wideout to their practice squad, it would be a move that makes sense for the team.

“If he signs to the active roster, I think then you have to really answer some hard questions as to why you think this is the right fit,” Jhabvala said in a Nov. 24 video from The Athletic Live. “But if it’s a practice squad, they really have nothing to lose. I mean, they’d be paying him a minimal salary.

“If he gets elevated, it’s slightly more, but we’re talking pennies compared to what he was going to earn on his previous contract and if they still believe he has something close to what he was doing in 2023, great, you try to develop that. But if not, you move on, and you really don’t lose anything. So at this point in the season, maybe it’s worth a shot. They just don’t have a ton of time to see what they have in him.”

Commanders Know the Good, Bad About Brandon Aiyuk

Jhabvala also adds that outside of the 49ers, the Commanders are the team that would know Aiyuk the most, so they’d know what he could bring to the team from a positive and potentially negative perspective.

“They’re pretty close friends, have been for quite some time, and they made up after Brandon Aiyuk’s Twitter spat earlier, apparently,” Jhabvala added. “But there’s also Adam Peters. Adam Peters was the VP of player personnel for the 49ers when they drafted him in 2020. So there are some pretty close ties.

“This team probably knows him better than anybody outside of the 49ers. So it makes a lot of sense from that end. And they’ve generally needed receiver help, especially of late with Terry McLaurin being out and in past years when they’ve had depth issues there.”

Former NFL Player Makes Brandon Aiyuk Prediction

Amid Aiyuk now being a free agent, former NFL wideout James Jones stated that he doesn’t see Aiyuk playing this season, regardless of whether he signs with a team or not.

“I don’t think we’re seeing Brandon Aiyuk this year,” Jones said on the Nov. 23 edition of “Pregame.” “I really don’t. I do not think we’re seeing Brandon Aiyuk this year. Let’s just say we’re in Week 11. It’s a 17-game season, so there are six games left.

“It’s going to take two games for him to get his football legs underneath him, or even some practices, let alone that. What team is going to say, ‘We want your services for four games?'”