Commanders Emerge as Team to Watch in Trade for 25-Year-Old WR: Report

The Washington Commanders are dealing with a plethora of injuries as they come off a massive Sunday night win over the Philadelphia Eagles to improve to 2-4-1 on the season.

They could certainly use a running back, and it seems they could also be in the market for a wide receiver after losing Terry McLaurin to a season-ending injury two weeks ago.

Commanders Linked to 25-Year-Old WR

With the trade deadline fast approaching on Nov. 10, the Commanders are reportedly a team to watch for Indianapolis Colts 25-year-old wide receiver Josh Downs, according to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz.

Downs played this past Sunday for the Colts and even caught a touchdown. However, he requested a trade from the organization last week as Indianapolis seemingly heads toward a fire sale.

The Colts have already traded defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and six-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson. Downs, along with other names like running back Jonathan Taylor, are expected to be next on that list.

Indianapolis is asking for a third-round pick in exchange for Downs. However, Schultz believes the Colts will likely settle for a fourth-round pick instead. Two other teams mentioned as potential suitors were the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs.

According to @Schultz_Report, the #Commanders are one of three teams to “keep an eye on” regarding a potential trade for #Colts WR Josh Downs. Indianapolis is currently asking for a third round pick. The Steelers and Chiefs were the other two teams mentioned. #RaiseHail https://t.co/5AYFhqNLD0 — Christian Paolantonio (@CPaolantonio_) November 2, 2026

Downs’ 2026 Season With Colts

Across the eight games Downs has played with the Colts this season, he’s been the primary weapon on the outside, even as the team sits at 2-6.

Quarterback Daniel Jones has targeted him 51 times, and Downs has hauled in 30 receptions for 330 yards and one touchdown.

In his four seasons, Downs has recorded 228 receptions for 2,470 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 10.8 yards per reception.

If the Commanders can make a splash for him, he’d not only join Stefon Diggs, Treylon Burks and Antonio Williams on the outside, but he could also become a young piece for the offense moving forward.