The Washington Commanders were never going to get a deal done for Brandon Aiyuk without hearing from Jayden Daniels. The team’s franchise quarterback played with Aiyuk at Arizona State, and their former college head coach revealed what say Daniels had in the Commanders’ plan to add the free-agent wide receiver to their practice squad.

Edwards sat down to discuss the pending signing with Locked On Commanders host David Harrison. As Edwards made clear to Harrison:

At the end of the day, that quarterback that’s in that locker room, Jayden Daniels, he’s already talked to this football team about what kind of guy Brandon Aiyuk is. He’s talked to management, he’s talked to the people that make the decisions, and he’s signing off on it, because if he don’t sign off on it on guys, guess what? It ain’t happening. So he’s putting his name on it. And you know what else? Brandon Aiyuk knows that. Quarterback’s putting his name on me, man. So I better come in there strait-laced, be a professional and go to work.

It was inevitable Daniels would have a lot to say on the Commanders’ decision to sign former San Francisco 49ers All-Pro wideout Aiyuk. The intended move was made official on Wednesday, November 25, but questions will linger about how Aiyuk will gel with Washington’s most important player.

Particularly after apparent tension between the two former Sun Devils stars boiled over on social media this offseason. Fortunately, Aiyuk was already in communication with Daniels and other Commanders’ figures before his visit.

Brandon Aiyuk Had Already Made Jayden Daniels Contact

Aiyuk ” talked to Jayden Daniels and another Washington player in recent days,” according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Those conversations may have been slightly awkward, but they were a necessary first step toward Aiyuk convincing Daniels and the Commanders he’s ready to play. He didn’t always seem motivated the right way during his prolonged and messy exit from the Niners.

Seemingly falling foul of Daniels was part of Aiyuk’s acrimony, but the wideout “made amends,” according to Tashan Reed of The Washington Post. Daniels confirmed as much when he told reporters on Wednesday, including JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports, “I’m a grown man and he’s a grown man. Things happen and we move on. He’s been looking out for me since I was 18.”

All the key parties sound ready to move on and prove themselves again. That’s good news for a Commanders team suddenly looking dangerous thanks to Daniels’ recent resurgence.

Commanders Adding to Increasingly Dangerous Passing Game

Daniels is completely over the elbow injury that laid him low earlier this season. He’s now back to playing efficient football in the clutch.

The New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals have both fallen victims to the Daniels effect in the Commanders’ last two games. His prolific connection with breakout rookie receiver Antonio Williams condemned the Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 11.

Victory over the Bengals followed Daniels finding Stefon Diggs for the game-winner against the Giants. Diggs, Williams, veteran vertical threat Treylon Burks, and roving tight end Chig Okonkwo are forming a dynamic and versatile cast of playmakers.

Aiyuk can still be a factor among this group, but only if he stays focused. If not, the Commanders will warrant the brutal criticism they’ve received for giving Aiyuk a second chance, and Daniels will regret his input.