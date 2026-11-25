On Nov. 25, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Washington Commanders have finally signed former San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk to their practice squad.

Over the summer, Aiyuk made it clear that he desired to play with the Commanders, and now the wideout’s desire turns into a reality.

Moreover, the move reunites him with his former college teammate Jayden Daniels and Commanders general manager Adam Peters, who was with the Niners when they drafted Aiyuk. So, now that Aiyuk is officially in Washington, what’s next?

CBS Sports NFL analyst Ben DiNucci shared his outlook on how this Aiyuk signing can play out.

“He hasn’t played since 2024,” DiNucci said in a Nov. 25 video from CBS Sports. “I think it’s a pretty tough ask to just say, ‘Hey, we’re going to sign him off the streets, activate him to our practice squad, bring him up to the active roster, and ask him to be a part of our game plan.’

“To me, this almost feels like a trial run, right? It doesn’t really cost you anything to put him on the practice squad and see if he can move around, see if he’s still in football shape, see how fast he can move, and see how quickly he can pick up a playbook.”

Will Brandon Aiyuk Play for the Commanders This Season?

With the Commanders fighting to keep themselves in the race to win the NFC East division, as it’s looking like their only path to the playoffs at 4-5-1, DiNucci finds it difficult to see Washington playing Aiyuk in any games for the rest of the season.

“I find it hard-pressed to believe that he’s just going to be inserted into a game plan right away and asked to play meaningful snaps out there for the rest of the season,” DiNucci added. “I find it hard to believe, considering everything that’s kind of unfolded over the last year and a half.”

Washington Knows What Brandon Aiyuk Brings to the Team

Moreover, Commanders reporter for The Athletic, Nicki Jhabvala, noted that outside of the 49ers, the Commanders are the team that would know Aiyuk the most, so they’d know what he could bring to the team from a positive and potentially negative perspective.

“They’re pretty close friends, have been for quite some time, and they made up after Brandon Aiyuk’s Twitter spat earlier, apparently,” Jhabvala said in a Nov. 24 video from The Athletic Live. “But there’s also Adam Peters. Adam Peters was the VP of player personnel for the 49ers when they drafted him in 2020. So there are some pretty close ties.

“This team probably knows him better than anybody outside of the 49ers. So it makes a lot of sense from that end. And they’ve generally needed receiver help, especially of late with Terry McLaurin being out and in past years when they’ve had depth issues there.”

It will be interesting to see if Aiyuk shows that he does have some football left in the tank, as he hasn’t played since 2024 after recovering from his severe right knee injury.