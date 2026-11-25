The Washington Commanders are prepared to at least consider giving Brandon Aiyuk a fresh start, but the team’s decision to move quickly and host the troubled wide receiver following his release from the San Francisco 49ers has provoked strong criticism from some, including one observer who considers the idea of signing Aiyuk “dumb and desperate.”

That’s the view of Mike Jones of The Athletic. He believes “Even kicking the tires on a dude that has displayed such ridiculous decision-making, immaturity and lack or commitment feels so dumb and desperate.”

Even kicking the tires in a dude that has displayed such ridiculous decision-making, immaturity and lack or commitment feels so dumb and desperate. https://t.co/EppzVbS5vd — Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) November 24, 2026

When pressed about the idea of giving people second chances, Jones responded, “if you’re troubled enough to walk away from $57M and your teammates, AND try to start a social media war with the guy you want to throw you passes… I got no use for you. Let’s not act like this is a Randy Moss level talent here.”

Those words are a reference to Aiyuk’s messy exit from the 49ers. A contentious breakup finally confirmed when the NFC West leaders officially cut the All-Pro wide receiver on Monday, November 23.

It didn’t take long for news to break Aiyuk will visit with the Commanders on Wednesday. The potential signing has some cost benefits for the Commanders, but Jones and others can’t look past Aiyuk’s problems with the Niners.

Not to mention the 28-year-old’s sometimes erratic relationship with Washington franchise quarterback and former Arizona State teammate, Jayden Daniels.

Brandon Aiyuk Visit Already Sparking Strong Opinions

Jones’ criticism is matched by 106.7 The Fan host Grant Paulsen. He responded to the news Aiyuk cleared waivers and is eligible to sign for a new team, including the Commanders, with the message, “Remember kids: Nothing matters.”

He previously took to the airwaves to explain:

My frustration here, my annoyance with this is that I want your actions to matter. I want when people act like a clown, I want there to be ramifications for that, and I don’t know that he’s really had to deal with that at any point. I think he just kind of got to sit out and then got an agent, and now the team is going, ‘oh well when you made us look really bad or when you made out quarterback look really bad, no problem. You can play football, so let’s just kick the tyres. I want there to be a time-served part of this, so to speak. I want there to be repercussions for his actions. That’s what I teach my kids, but we all know how the world works. I mean, if you’re good enough, if you’re talented enough, and he certainly is, then you get different rules.

Paulsen was referring to, among other things, Aiyuk and Daniels engaging in an apparent spat on social media this offseason. The back and forth was a bad look for all involved, but fences have apparently been mended since.

That’s according to The Washington Post’s Tashan Reed. He reported Aiyuk “made amends with QB Jayden Daniels after they got into it over the summer.”

This would appear to clear the way for Aiyuk joining the Commanders, but questions remain if the move is worth the hassle. Particularly now Daniels has a new go-to target.

Commanders Developing a New Star Receiver

Being able to add a 1,000-yard receiver during the season is a luxury, not a necessity for the Commanders. They are busy developing their own star wideout, 2026 NFL draft third-round pick Antonio Williams.

The rookie announced himself with a breakout performance during the 22-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. Williams made clutch catches on the game-winning drive to underscore the trust and confidence he has from both Daniels and first-year offensive coordinator David Blough.

Daniels and Blough can also rely on veteran four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs. The 32-year-old’s sideline tantrum during Week 11’s win over the Bengals drew criticism, but not from head coach Dan Quinn.

Diggs, Williams and vertical threat Treylon Burks are forming a useful receiver corps. Adding a pass-catcher with Aiyuk’s pedigree would be a potential bonus, but only on the right deal.

The right terms are likely to start with Aiyuk earning the league minimum on the practice squad, according to one insider. Aiyuk would still be a financial bargain if he got elevated, per the same insider.

A cost-effective punt on Aiyuk getting healthy and staying motivated might be too tempting for the Commanders to ignore. Equipping Daniels with another playmaker, one he already knows well, could prove decisive in the Commanders’ late push for a playoff spot in the weak NFC East.