The Washington Commanders are coming off a massive Monday night win over the Cincinnati Bengals, improving to 4-5-1 on the season.

Now, just two days later, the team has made a notable and somewhat expected roster move.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Commanders plan to sign free-agent wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who the San Francisco 49ers released earlier this month, to their practice squad.

Both sides expect to put pen to paper next week after reaching a mutual agreement. Aiyuk will then begin ramping up his football activities and work toward earning a spot on the active roster.

Jayden Daniels Reacts to Aiyuk Signing

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels briefly played with Aiyuk at Arizona State before transferring to LSU.

Although the two had a hiccup in their relationship this past offseason following some social media back-and-forth, they eventually mended things. Daniels spoke about the Commanders signing Aiyuk during his media session Wednesday.

“Happy for him. Hard worker, loves the game, wants to win very passionately, so it’ll be good,” Daniels said.

When asked about repairing their relationship after the offseason back-and-forth, Daniels kept the details private. However, he made it clear that they’re both grown men who handled the situation and moved forward.

“I’m a grown man, he’s a grown man. Things happen,” he added. “You don’t know what he was going through, you don’t know what I was going through at that time. That’s somebody that looked out for me when I was 18 years old, helping me out when I first got to ASU. So I kind of know the character and person he is. He was man enough to settle it out… and kind of just move forward from there. That’s like a brother to me… so kind of just put the past behind us.”

The video of #Commanders QB Jayden Daniels elaborating on his relationship with Brandon Aiyuk: https://t.co/UbZoMyH2Gp — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) November 25, 2026

Looking at Aiyuk With the Commanders

It’s important to temper expectations a bit when it comes to what Aiyuk can provide Washington in the immediate future.

He hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2024, so expecting him to be ready by next week or even the week after might be a bit premature.

That said, if Aiyuk can return anywhere close to the player he was during his time with the 49ers, the Commanders will eventually have a massive addition to their offense.