The Washington Commanders didn’t stand on ceremony on Wednesday, moving quickly to sign former NFL All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk the same day as he visited the team and just one day after he cleared waivers following his release from the San Francisco 49ers.

“Free-agent WR Brandon Aiyuk is signing with the Washington Commanders practice squad, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account. “Aiyuk once again becomes teammates with his Commanders QB Jayden Daniels.”

“He’s back: The Commanders are signing WR Brandon Aiyuk to their practice squad,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on X.

Aiyuk hasn’t played since suffering a catastrophic knee injury early in the 2024 season — and shortly after signing a 4-year, $120 million contract extension. He cut off contact with the 49ers early in the 2025 season and had openly pined for a trade to the Commanders before his release.

“It’s been a rollercoaster to get here, but Brandon Aiyuk is back with an NFL team,” ESPN’s Field Yates wrote on X.

The Commanders are 4-5-1 and on their first winning streak since 2024, following a thrilling 22-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 11.

Brandon Aiyuk: Elite NFL WR Before Knee Injury

When he signed his contract extension, Aiyuk, 6-foot and 200 pounds, was coming off consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, including his only NFL All-Pro season in 2023, with 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Through 7 games in 2024, Aiyuk caught 25 passes for 374 yards and no touchdowns before a catastrophic knee injury in Week 7, when He tore his ACL and MCL against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Commanders Lost $97M WR to Season-Ending Injury

If Aiyuk can show he’s physically ready to perform, the Commanders could use him almost immediately.

Washington lost NFL All-Pro wide receiver Terry McLaurin to a season-ending knee injury early in the season, but has a steadying presence in NFL All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who is playing on a 1-year, $8 million contract.

They also have what seems like an emerging star in rookie Antonio Williams, who is coming off a career-best game with 9 receptions for 122 yards in the win over the Bengals.