The Washington Commanders secured a massive win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, thanks to a game-winning drive from quarterback Jayden Daniels.

With just 46 seconds left, no timeouts and Washington trailing 20-19, Daniels completed two big throws down the middle of the field to rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams.

Those two completions moved the Commanders to the Bengals’ 8-yard line with just four seconds remaining. Kicker Drew Stevens then drilled a chip-shot 26-yard field goal as time expired to give Washington a 22-20 victory.

Troy Aikman’s Commentary on Daniels Sparks Backlash

While just about everything surrounding the game was positive from Washington’s perspective, ESPN’s Troy Aikman faced significant backlash for his commentary on Daniels throughout the night. Aikman, who called the game alongside Joe Buck, drew criticism from fans who felt he focused too much on the quarterback’s mistakes and rarely gave him credit for the good plays.

106.7 The Fan took aim at Aikman on Tuesday, with its comments quickly going viral on social media. The station’s hosts labeled him a “hater” of Daniels.

“Troy Aikman is an absolute hater of Jayden Daniels,” they said. “Nobody hates Jayden Daniels more than Troy Aikman. I couldn’t believe it last night… every single snap that Jayden steps back, Aikman is criticizing him. When he does something well, he’s criticizing him… it was every throw Jayden had. It was annoying.”

Troy Aikman spent all Monday night hating on Jayden Daniels and the fans are officially fed up. https://t.co/VT9hhXQmVQ — 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) November 24, 2026

Fans echoed the same sentiment as the hosts on 106.7 The Fan, taking to social media to criticize Aikman’s commentary.

“Aikman has always hated Washington. I hope the rumors are true and he’s gone next year,” one fan said.

Someone else added, “He hates anything Commanders/Redskins.”

Another person wrote, “Aikman said JD missed a chance to go down field when he dumped it off to Eckler, they showed the replay and nobody was open downfield.”

“The whole broadcast was a Bengals love fest,” another fan commented.

Looking at Daniels & the Commanders

Daniels’ performance Monday night wasn’t perfect, but he came through when the Commanders needed him most. The weather conditions also made things difficult throughout the first half.

Still, he completed 23-of-35 passes for 289 yards and added 55 yards on six carries without committing a turnover.

With the win, Washington improved to 4-5-1 and remains firmly in the NFC East race. The Commanders sit two games behind the New York Giants for first place.