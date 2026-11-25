The Brandon Aiyuk saga in San Francisco is finally over. The 49ers officially released him Monday after the NFL reinstated him earlier this month.

Aiyuk last played in 2024, so there’s plenty of uncertainty surrounding what type of player he’ll be when he returns.

However, he’s still just 28 years old, and when we last saw him on the field, he ranked among the best players at his position.

Aiyuk Meeting With Commanders

Washington has been linked to Aiyuk from the start, dating back to when he requested a trade and refused to play for the 49ers.

Now, the Commanders appear poised to get the first crack at signing him. The team plans to meet with Aiyuk on Wednesday and will likely discuss a potential practice squad role as he works to get back into playing shape before returning to an NFL game.

Commanders GM Breaks Silence on Aiyuk Situation

Commanders general manager Adam Peters appeared on Junk Radio Wednesday morning and addressed the team’s interest in Aiyuk. Peters made it clear that Washington has “genuine interest” in bringing him aboard.

He also noted that he hasn’t seen or really spoken to Aiyuk in several years but is “looking forward” to talking with him Wednesday.

“One of the things that I don’t think anyone can dispute is his work ethic,” Peters said of Aiyuk. “He was one of the hardest workers on the team. That’s how he became an All-Pro type player… The last season I was there he had a fantastic season. He was a true No. 1 receiver at the time. He’s a guy who’s a tough cover, he’s great after the catch. There’s a lot of great things about him on the field and he worked really hard to get there. It wasn’t just that he was the most gifted guy; he’s self made too. There’s a lot of positives. One thing that stands out to me is his work ethic.”

#Commanders GM Adam Peters says that there is geniune interest in the team wanting WR Brandon Aiyuk, via @JunksRadio He also discussed Aiyuk’s work ethic and his skills as a football player — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) November 25, 2026

Jayden Daniels Mends Relationship With Aiyuk

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and Aiyuk go back to their college days, when they played together at Arizona State, and the two remained friends.

However, amid all the drama surrounding Aiyuk over the last two years, including his frequent social media rants, he and Daniels appeared to have a brief falling out. Aiyuk took shots at the quarterback and even brought Daniels’ mother into the situation.

Over the last month, as Aiyuk has worked his way back into football, the two reportedly mended their relationship. That could be another reason a deal with Washington makes sense, as the team likely wouldn’t pursue Aiyuk without Daniels’ approval.