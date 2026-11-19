The Washington Commanders are gearing up for a massive Week 11 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium on Monday.

Washington enters the contest with a 3-5-1 record, leaving little margin for error. The Commanders trail the New York Giants by two games in the NFC East, making a division title their most realistic path to the playoffs.

They’ll also face a red-hot Bengals team that has won each of its last five games while scoring at least 30 points in every contest.

Commanders Expected to Sign Wide Receiver

On Wednesday, the Commanders brought in four wide receivers and a quarterback for workouts. The receivers included Elijah Cooks, Cameron Dorner, Malik Heath and Ainias Smith, while former Iowa Hawkeyes starter Mark Gronowski worked out at quarterback.

It appears Washington has settled on a player to add to its practice squad ahead of this week’s matchup.

According to Ben Standig, who first reported the workouts, the Commanders are expected to sign Heath. The 26-year-old played for the Green Bay Packers from 2023-2025.

Source: The Commanders are expected to sign WR Malik Heath to the practice squad. Heath had 31 receptions in 37 games with the Packers (2023-25). Also spent time with the Falcons. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 18, 2026

During his time in Green Bay, Heath recorded 31 receptions on 44 targets for 308 yards and three touchdowns across 37 career games. He started just two of those contests.

Looking at the Commanders

Washington has dealt with several injuries in its WR room this season, so adding depth is hardly a surprise, especially after the team elected not to make any moves at last week’s trade deadline.

Still, the Commanders remain confident in their current group of receivers, led by veterans Stefon Diggs and Treylon Burks and rookie Antonio Williams. They’ll need all three to step up Monday night and help generate enough offense to keep pace with the Bengals.