Commanders Learn Colts’ Asking Price for Possible Josh Downs Trade

The Washington Commanders are in quite an intriguing spot leading up to the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

They’re coming off a massive win against the Philadelphia Eagles to improve to 2-4-1 on the season.

And while that isn’t a great record by any means, they’re just two games back of first place in the NFC East.

So while a team with that record would usually be a seller at the deadline, the Commanders could elect to either stand pat with what they have or be somewhat aggressive and make a move or two if they believe they have a shot to win the division this season and catch the New York Giants, who are in first place.

Commanders Learn Asking Price for Josh Downs

NFL reporter Jordan Schultz identified Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs as a potential trade target for the Commanders over the next week.

Downs, 25, is in his fourth NFL season and requested a trade from the Colts last week after the team decided to have a fire sale and trade both DeForest Buckner and Quenton Nelson, signaling that they’re likely entering a rebuild.

And with Downs available ahead of Nov. 10, Schultz revealed that the Colts are eyeing a third-round pick for him, but he sees them landing a fourth-rounder given the way the market is shaping up.

#Commanders are a team to watch in potentially trading for WR Josh Downs, per @Schultz_Report. Colts want a third-round pick for Downs but Jordan Schultz believes they’ll ultimately settle for a fourth-round pick. https://t.co/em4BKwdSBP — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) November 3, 2026

That means Washington, if it’s willing to cough up a mid-round pick, could possibly land a much-needed weapon on the outside for quarterback Jayden Daniels. Downs is also young enough to remain with the team for the foreseeable future.

Downs’ 2026 Season With Colts

Even after requesting a trade last week, Downs still played on Sunday and scored the Colts’ only touchdown in their blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With that, he’s now hauled in 30 receptions on 51 targets for 320 yards and a touchdown. He’s been the Colts’ top target on the outside since Alec Pierce suffered an injury.

Over the course of his career, Downs has recorded 228 receptions for 2,470 yards and 12 touchdowns.