Commanders Make Jayden Daniels Announcement Ahead of Rams Game

The Washington Commanders are 2-4-1 entering Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (4-4).

Washington is coming off a 27-10 Sunday night victory over the Philadelphia Eagles to earn its first division win of the year. The Commanders sit just two games behind the New York Giants for first place in the NFC East.

Ahead of the matchup, the Commanders took some time to highlight what we’ve seen from star quarterback Jayden Daniels so far this season.

Commanders Make Announcement on Daniels

On Thursday, the Commanders highlighted Daniels’ eight touchdowns and zero interceptions through five games, along with a milestone no Washington quarterback had reached in nearly two decades.

Daniels has made five straight starts without throwing an interception, matching a mark Jason Campbell last reached during the 2007-08 season. Campbell started nine straight games before throwing his first interception of the year, giving Daniels four more starts to match that streak.

“That Kid,” the Commanders wrote on X.

That Kid @Gatorade | #RaiseHail https://t.co/LtGB2Fj6y8 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 5, 2026

Daniels is completing 62.8% of his passes and has thrown six passing touchdowns to go along with two rushing scores. He’s also had to navigate a more cautious style of play while wearing a hefty elbow brace on his left arm after dislocating his elbow in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys. It was the second time in the last year that he suffered the injury.

Still, he’s finding ways to be effective and forming strong connections with some new wide receivers after Terry McLaurin suffered a season-ending injury.

Daniels Focused on Rams

Immediately after the win, Daniels got right back to work and was reportedly working out until 3:30 a.m. ET.

He made it clear after the game that the team needed to shift its focus to Los Angeles quickly as the Commanders look to stack some wins after digging themselves an early-season hole.

“I’m going to give it my all for this city, for this team, make sure I do whatever I can to help this team win,” Daniels said. “You know, get back to the winning ways but it starts here. We can’t get content, we got a big tough matchup next week vs the Rams so we gotta get prepared.”