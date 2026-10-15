Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Drops Honest Quote About Dan Quinn

The Washington Commanders are coming off a brutal 27-27 tie against the New York Giants in Week 5.

At the center of the criticism surrounding the tie and how overtime ended were quarterback Jayden Daniels and head coach Dan Quinn. The final play was one of the most head-scratching sequences we’ve seen in the NFL in a long time.

Yet, neither has thrown the other under the bus. In fact, Daniels reiterated his support for Quinn on Thursday. And once again took responsibility for the final play against New York, saying the blame fell on him, not the coaching staff.

Daniels Drops Honest Quote on Quinn

“Going back and reflecting on it, I know there’s a lot of ‘he say’ … and I know DQ is getting a lot of flak, but ultimately it’s on me,” Daniels said on Thursday. “I know I’m better that. I hold myself to a higher standard.

“Don’t even put it on the coaches. I have to be more aware out there and manage the game right. I did not do that. No matter what happens on the sidelines, I’ve got to know everything happening and make sure we’re in the right situation to win the game.”

When asked about Quinn’s future in Washington, Daniels added, “We love DQ here.”

Jayden Daniels took accountability for the final play against the Giants. https://t.co/SGhpOsm6y4 — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) October 15, 2026

Looking at the Commanders

Washington is now 1-3-1. Which isn’t ideal five weeks into the season, but the team remains in contention in what appears to be a wide-open NFC East.

Things won’t get any easier for the Commanders, though, as they travel to San Francisco to take on the unbeaten 49ers on Monday night before heading into their Week 7 bye.

After that, they’ll face the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants to round out the first 10 weeks of the season.