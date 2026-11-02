Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Makes Strong Statement After Win Over Eagles

The Washington Commanders desperately needed a victory on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, and that’s exactly what they got.

After a slow start that saw them fall behind 10-0. The Commanders rallied for 27 unanswered points to win 27-10, led by quarterback Jayden Daniels and a strong defensive performance that included two forced turnovers.

Daniels Makes Strong Statement After Win

Speaking to the media after the win, Daniels made it clear how much he cares about winning for his teammates and the city. However, he acknowledged that the team can’t focus too much on this victory and must move forward as it prepares for a massive home game Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

“I’m going to give it my all for this city, for this team, make sure I do whatever I can to help this team win,” Daniels said. “You know, get back to the winning ways but it starts here. We can’t get content, we got a big tough matchup next week vs the Rams so we gotta get prepared”

Jayden Daniels postgame after the win vs the Eagles: “I’ma give it my all for this city, for this team, make sure I do whatever I can to help this team win. You know, get back to the winning ways but it starts here. We can’t get content, we got a big tough matchup next week vs the Rams so we gotta get prepared” — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) November 2, 2026

Daniels finished Sunday’s game completing 16-of-29 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed twice for 23 yards and committed zero turnovers.

Looking at the Commanders

Washington sits at 2-4-1 overall. And while that’s not the prettiest record, they’re still alive in a division that remains wide open.

The New York Giants currently lead the NFC East with a 4-2-1 record after tying the Commanders just a few weeks ago in a game Washington really should’ve won. Washington did just about everything they could to turn that game into a tie.

Outside of New York, the Dallas Cowboys are 3-5, and the Eagles are now 2-6. Everything remains in front of Washington as it tries to keep its division and playoff hopes alive.