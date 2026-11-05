Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Makes Strong Statement on Matthew Stafford

The Washington Commanders are coming off a much-needed victory last Sunday, when they beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night to improve to 2-4-1.

Now, in Week 9, they’ll try to earn another win when they host the Los Angeles Rams (4-4).

Daniels Makes Strong Statement on Stafford

Ahead of the matchup, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels spoke to the media on Wednesday and was asked about Rams veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. Daniels had nothing but praise for the 2025-26 NFL MVP.

“Yeah, I mean me and him have a good relationship you know over the years,” Daniels said. “We trained at the same spot in Southern California. But the way he’s able to spin the football and have so much control over the football, you know I hope to get there. But just so much respect and admiration for his game and how he plays the position.”

LIVE: QB Jayden Daniels speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/yACceAmvOy — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 4, 2026

Daniels is currently in his third NFL season, while Stafford is on the opposite end of the spectrum. He’s still playing at an extremely high level in his 18th year, having spent the first 12 with the Detroit Lions and the last six with the Rams.

Daniels’ 2026 Season With Commanders

Looking at the 2026 campaign for the former Heisman Trophy winner, Daniels has experienced some highs and lows.

Daniels has gone 1-3-1 in his five starts. Critics have questioned some of his in-game decisions this season, but he has completed 62.8% of his passes for 976 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions. He has also rushed 27 times for 236 yards and two touchdowns.

Looking at the Commanders

Despite sitting two games below .500 and dealing with numerous injuries, Washington still has pretty much everything in front of it.

That’s largely because the Commanders play in the NFC East, which has been one of the worst divisions in football this season.

The New York Giants, whom Washington tied several weeks ago, currently sit in first place with a 4-2-1 record. The Dallas Cowboys are 3-5, while the Eagles sit in last place at 2-6.