Stefon Diggs likely made a few people say ‘here we go again’ when he threw a tantrum on the sideline during the Washington Commanders’ 22-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11, and one franchise Hall of Famer has delivered a blunt verdict on Diggs’ actions.

All-time great return man Brian Mitchell doesn’t believe Diggs was being a diva. Instead, he was teaching a young team the true meaning of leadership.

Mitchell told 106.7 The Fan co-host JP Finlay, “Leadership is not always somebody kissing your ass, sometimes it’s somebody kicking your ass.”

Mitchell, who won a Super Bowl as a key member of Washington’s awesome 1991 team, played in a different era. A time when outspoken players weren’t immediately seen as some type of red flags.

Diggs has never had a problem expressing his frustrations, but his outbursts aren’t always welcome. It wasn’t a good look when he unleashed an expletive-laden tirade that appeared to be aimed at quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The actual target of the wide receiver’s remarks remains unclear, but Mitchell isn’t the only one who has a different take. Whatever the true interpretation of Diggs’ rant on Monday Night Football, he’ll need to put his best foot forward from now on, especially after the Commanders reunited Daniels with an All-Pro wideout.

Stefon Diggs Faces New Threats to Position

Diggs has never shied away from being tagged with the so-called “diva” label. He’s usually been able to back up his words with production, like when he tallied the seventh 1,000-yard season of his career in 2025, to help the New England Patriots reach a Super Bowl.

The numbers have always been impressive, but the Commanders were still warned off signing Diggs. A warning they didn’t heed, and Diggs has encountered some issues since donning a Commanders uniform.

Diggs’ most notable misstep occurred against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1. His ill-advised end-zone celebration and subsequent unsportsmanlike conduct penalty took the chance to go for a game-tying two-point conversion off the board for the Commanders and left Daniels unimpressed.

Flash forward 10 weeks and Diggs was far from impressed with what he was seeing from his teammates. Diggs’ volatility on the sideline “lit a fire under JD5 on the sideline with a fiery plea for his QB to get the ball out quicker. Daniels was great after that,” according to 106.7 The Fan’s Grant Paulsen.

The latter also believes Diggs “basically tackled Antonio Williams to ensure enough time to spike (the) ball. Leadership.”

Whether Diggs actually tackled his fellow receiver to help preserve time is debatable, but the reference to Williams is significant. The rookie is one of the new threats to Diggs’ seemingly secure status as the Commanders’ go-to target after Daniels’ No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin suffered a devastating knee injury in Week 6.

Diggs’ role during Williams’ breakout against the Bengals indicated the Commanders are shifting their emphasis in the passing game. They’ll continue to pivot away from Diggs if Aiyuk makes a positive impression and quickly plays his way off the practice squad.

Commanders Have Credible Alternatives to Outspoken Veteran

It was telling how Daniels looked for Williams on the two biggest plays of the game against the Bengals. Perhaps more telling was where Diggs was and what he did on both plays.

The 32-year-old was aligned next to Williams on each occasion. Diggs was essentially a decoy after the snap, the player who took coverage away and gave Williams the space to get open.

This was a clear design choice by offensive coordinator David Blough. It said a lot about how the first-year play-caller views the pecking order in the Commanders’ wide receiver room.

That order will change further if Aiyuk makes the grade. He has a lot to prove after a messy and protracted exit from the San Francisco 49ers, but Aiyuk already has the backing of former Arizona State teammate Daniels.

The latter had a key say in Aiyuk’s arrival, but there are plenty of other familiar faces for the two-time 1,000-yard receiver to see in Washington. Including general manager Adam Peters.

He’s on a list of Aiyuk connections compiled by Al Galdi of The Washington Post. Galdi outlined how “Washington via Adam Peters Jayden Daniels Wes Welker and Anthony Lynn knows Brandon Aiyuk better than every team in the NFL other than San Francisco. He hopefully is healthy and motivated to resurrect his career. If not, you cut him. Low-cost, low-risk, high-upside move.”

There’s a route onto the active roster for Aiyuk, and that would spell trouble for Diggs’ already diminishing target share. He may need to get used to playing decoy and embracing a role as a tough-talking cheerleader.

Fortunately for Diggs, those things can still help the Commanders’ playoff push.