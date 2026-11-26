The Washington Commanders made headlines this week after meeting with and ultimately signing wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to their practice squad, two years after he last played in the NFL.

Aiyuk filed for reinstatement earlier this month after being away from the San Francisco 49ers since 2024.

After receiving a two-week window to decide how to handle his future, the 49ers ultimately chose to release him this week.

On Thursday, the Commanders made Aiyuk’s practice-squad signing official in an announcement on social media.

Commanders Cut 26-Year-Old WR

With Aiyuk and cornerback Ambry Thomas joining the practice squad ahead of Week 12, Washington needed to open roster spots.

After signing him last week, the Commanders officially released 26-year-old WR Malik Heath in a corresponding move.

We have made the following roster moves:

– Signed WR Brandon Aiyuk and CB Ambry Thomas to the practice squad

– Released WR Malik Heath from the practice squad — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 26, 2026

Heath is in his fourth NFL season after spending the first three years of his career with the Green Bay Packers, where he primarily played on special teams.

He has yet to appear in a game this season. During his time in Green Bay, Heath appeared in 37 games, made two starts and recorded 32 catches on 44 targets for 308 yards and three touchdowns.

What Will Aiyuk’s Role Be With the Commanders?

It’s hard to predict when Aiyuk will actually see the field after joining the practice squad, especially since he hasn’t played since early in the 2024 season.

However, Commanders GM Adam Peters sounds optimistic about what he’s seen from Aiyuk and discussed the expectations the team has for the WR.

“Anytime somebody hasn’t played in two years you really have to temper the expectations…he looked really good,” Peters said. “He looked like the guy that we knew.”