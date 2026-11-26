The Washington Commanders have forced their way back into the playoff hunt with a pair of big victories, and while they only have a 4-5-1 record, they are very much in contention to win the NFC East division. With several of their key players beginning to get healthy, the Commanders are finally trending in the right direction after a slow start to the season.

On Wednesday, Washington made an intriguing move that saw it sign former All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to its practice squad after he was released by the San Francisco 49ers. For months, the Commanders have been linked to Aiyuk, and while they finally managed to bring him to town, one insider hit the team with a firm warning after making this move.

Commanders Receive Brandon Aiyuk Warning

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Aiyuk is one of the more divisive players in the NFL right now. It wasn’t long ago that Aiyuk was one of the top wide receivers in the league, as he earned a spot on the All-Pro Second Team in 2023 when he caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns with the San Francisco 49ers. Over the ensuing two-and-a-half years, though, Aiyuk’s relationship with the Niners deteriorated to the point where he just got released for nothing

It’s been over two years since Aiyuk has played in an NFL game, as he suffered a torn ACL in 2024 that eventually prevented him from playing in 2025. Disagreements over Aiyuk’s injury rehab plan helped spark the deterioration in his relationship with the team, and eventually, he settled in on the Commanders as the team he wanted to land with.

Even then, Aiyuk’s friendship with Jayden Daniels, who he played with in college, suffered as a result of an odd barrage of social media posts over the offseason, but the two have since mended fences, which has helped make this signing a possibility. And yet, even with Aiyuk only landing on the practice squad, NFL insider Jason La Canfora believes that bringing him to town could wind up being a mistake for Washington.

“This is where Aiyuk wants to be, but he has major medical red flags. He hasn’t played football in forever,” La Canfora said. “This team is trying to win now. They’ve got a good thing going, and he disrupts locker rooms.”

Commanders Hoping Brandon Aiyuk Can Help Their Offense

Getty SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 06: Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

It seemed like the Commanders’ offense was cooked when Terry McLaurin suffered a season-ending injury, but Daniels has recently found success with Stefon Diggs, Antonio Williams, and Chig Okonkwo emerging as his top targets. Even with that being said, though, there’s still room for a guy like Aiyuk to earn snaps on offense.

The problem is that no one knows what Aiyuk is going to be capable of. He hasn’t played since 2024, and even then, he wasn’t all that productive for San Fran that season before he went down with his aforementioned injury. At this point, Washington is rolling, and while it makes sense not to disrupt what it has going for it, taking a flier on Aiyuk makes sense, especially since he is only being signed to the practice squad.