Commanders Suddenly Announce 4 Roster Moves Ahead of Giants Game

The Washington Commanders enter their Week 5 matchup against the New York Giants coming off a 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in London last Sunday.

Washington sits at 1-3 overall, while the Giants are 3-1 and currently lead the NFC East.

However, the Commanders are set to welcome back star quarterback Jayden Daniels, who missed the last two games with a dislocated elbow. On Saturday evening, Washington also announced four notable roster moves.

Commanders Announce Roster Moves

With injuries piling up, the Commanders made several moves to solidify their 53-man roster ahead of Sunday’s game.

The team announced the following moves:

Activated DE Deatrich Wise Jr. off the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List and removed him from the injury report.

Signed LB Austin Keys from the practice squad.

Elevated S Darren Hall and WR Van Jefferson from the practice squad.



We have made the following roster moves:

– Activated DE Deatrich Wise Jr. off the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List and removed him from the injury report

– Signed LB Austin Keys from the practice squad

– Elevated S Darren Hall and WR Van Jefferson from the practice squad CB Trey Amos (ankle) and RB Jeremy McNichols (quad) have been downgraded to out — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 10, 2026

Looking at the Commanders

Washington will be without several key players. As announced Saturday, the team officially ruled out cornerback Trey Amos and running back Jeremy McNichols.

The Commanders will also be without backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, safeties Percy Butler, Nick Cross and Tyler Owens, and defensive end Charles Omenihu.

Washington desperately needs a victory, especially after dropping its first two head-to-head meetings against NFC East opponents this season.

While falling to 1-4 would leave the Commanders with a difficult hole to climb out of, an 0-3 division record with losses to every NFC East rival through the first five weeks would make their path forward even more challenging.