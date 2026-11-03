Commanders Place $135 Million Starting Duo on Injured Reserve

If the Washington Commanders somehow put it all together and make a run for the NFC East Division title — which is still very much up for grabs — they’ll have to do it without two of their highest-paid defensive players, who happen to be both of their starting defensive tackles.

“The Commanders placed RB Jeremy McNichols, DT Daron Payne, and DT Javon Kinlaw on IR, per source,” Commanders reporter Ben Standig wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “Kinlaw is the surprise here, though he’s been dealing with a knee injury.”

Payne, who is in the final season of his 4-year, $90 million contract, suffered a season-ending Jones fracture in his foot at practice on October 31. Kinlaw has been a constant letdown since signing a 3-year, $45 million free-agent contract before the 2025 season.

“The Commanders have placed Daron Payne, Javon Kinlaw and Jeremy McNichols on injured reserve,” Commanders reporter Martenzie Johnson wrote on X. “All will have to miss at least the next four games.”

“The Commanders are placing RB Jeremy McNichols, DL Daron Payne, and DL Javon Kinlaw on injured reserve,” The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala wrote on X.

Injury Kills Trade Value for Daron Payne

For the Commanders, Payne’s injury not only puts a nail in the coffin of their playoff hopes — they’re 2-4-1 and facing a run of must-win games — but also any hopes the team may have had of getting valuable trade capital back by trading him before the November 10 NFL trade deadline.

“Daron Payne was a name to watch at the trade deadline but this injury likely takes him out of play there for the Commanders and other teams,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account.

The player who will be counted on the most to replace Payne and Kinlaw’s production will be third-year defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton, who is just coming off injured reserve himself.

On October 2, ESPN’s Dan Graziano put Payne at the top of his list of possible NFL trade candidates.

Payne is on track to become an unrestricted free agent after the season and will find a robust market waiting for him — think something along the lines of a 2-year, $40 million contract.

“If the Commanders aren’t in the NFC East race by midseason, their 2018 first-round pick could be of interest to teams looking to fill holes along their defensive lines,” Graziano wrote. “If the Commanders aren’t tumbling out of contention by November, they could also be the type of team that’s looking to trade a veteran player for another, potentially dealing a guy who isn’t part of their future for a player they believe could be. Or maybe they could look to strengthen a different position. There are a lot of ways the season can still go in Washington, but it might need to stay active in order to keep its playoff hopes alive.”