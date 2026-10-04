Commanders $111 Million Star Dubbed Player to Watch in Trade Market: Report

The Washington Commanders have gone through years of trade speculation with defensive tackle Daron Payne. It appears it’s going to last at least another month.

On Saturday, The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones constructed a list of early trade-deadline candidates based on what he learned from talking to executives over the past week. Payne was one of the first names on the list that Jones described as candidates to watch ahead of the trade deadline.

After shaking down sources this week, I’m keeping an eye on a number of players: Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith, Commanders DT Daron Payne, Colts DT Grover Stewart, Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux, Browns WR Jerry Jeudy and Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. For now, it’s quiet,” wrote Jones.

To be clear, no trade is imminent. Jones didn’t name any potential suitors or trade destinations. But Payne made his list of possible trade targets.

Payne is in his ninth season with the Commanders this fall. According to Spotrac, the defensive tackle has made $111.8 million in his NFL career.

Could Commanders Trade DT Daron Payne?

Getty The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones called Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne a too-early trade-deadline candidate.

The same day Jones briefly mentioned Payne as a veteran potentially on the move before November, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox discussed Payne’s trade candidacy at length. Knox named Payne as Washington’s top trade asset for this year’s trade deadline.

“Interior defensive linemen are an ascending NFL commodity, and Payne has been well above average throughout his career. He has started all three games this season and has tallied four tackles and nine quarterback pressures,” wrote Knox.

“While Washington can certainly use Payne in their defense now, the 29-year-old will be a free agent in the spring and may hold more long-term value as a trade candidate.”

Essentially, if the Commanders fall out of contention, Payne could become expendable. That’s because Washington might lose him anyway next March.

Payne’s best season came four years ago in 2022 when he hade 11.5 sacks with 18 tackles for loss and 20 quarterback hits. With those statistics, all of which were career highs, Payne made the Pro Bowl.

Since then, he’s been a solid but unspectacular defensive tackle from a statistical standpoint. Overall, Payne has posted 37 sacks, 65 tackles for loss, 82 quarterback hits, 25 pass defenses and seven forced fumbles in 133 career games.

Payne’s Next Contract Extension

Getty Defensive tackle Daron Payne is set to become an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason.

If the Commanders stay in contention through early November, then they will likely keep Payne. But should the team not even be involved in the NFC wild card race, then whether Washington keeps the defensive tackle depends on if they also want him for the 2027 season and beyond.

Based on what Commanders general manager Adam Peters said, fans should have serious doubts on Payne staying in Washington beyond 2026.

“I’ve talked with his agent about that, what I can say is I got a ton of respect for Daron,” Peters told reporters in February, via Commanders Wire’s Bryan Manning. “His toughness, his physicality, his leadership, his ability to play and be available all the time. And there’s nobody tougher than him, and I think he’s going to really have a chance to flourish in this new defense, which will be a little bit multiple and allow him to move around a little bit.”

If the Commanders wanted Payne beyond 2026, then there’s a good chance they would have already signed him to an extension last summer. The fact Payne is on an expiring deal points to this being his final season in Washington.

With that the case, it would make sense for Washington to explore a Payne trade if they aren’t going to make the playoffs.