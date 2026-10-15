Drew Brees Doesn’t Hold Back on Commanders QB Jayden Daniels

The disastrous overtime blunder by Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels happened several days ago, but people are still talking about it.

One of the more recent people to weigh in was Hall of Fame quarterback and current Fox Sports analyst Drew Brees, who appeared on “The Herd With Colin Cowherd” on Wednesday.

Brees Doesn’t Hold Back on Daniels

If there’s one quarterback who knows how to manage a game and understand the ins and outs of situational football, Brees is at the top of that list.

Brees believes Daniels, who’s in his third NFL season, deserves the blame for Washington’s final play, which prevented the Commanders from even attempting a field goal.

“Look, to me the thing that’s unforgivable about it. And I’ve watched it a few times now is just the lack of a sense of urgency,” Brees said. “They’re breaking the huddle. There’s like 25 seconds left, you got guys that don’t know where to get lined up. They send somebody in motion, like what are you doing. Just get the ball snapped. All you’re trying to do is get two or three extra yards… you’re already well within field goal range.

“So honestly it’s unforgivable. But the part that really bugs me is the fact that it didn’t seem like anybody on the field had any awareness as to what was going on. To be honest with you, that’s on the quarterback.”

“It’s unforgivable. The part of it that really bugs me is the fact that it didn’t seem like anybody on the field had any awareness – that’s on the quarterback.” @colincowherd & @drewbrees on Jayden Daniels’ clock blunder against the Giants https://t.co/BxhOuY6uz5 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 14, 2026

Looking at the Commanders

After the 27-27 tie against the Giants, Daniels took full responsibility for what happened on the field.

“We all gotta be better situationally,” Daniels said. “Starts with me. Everybody will say the same thing, but we just gotta be better at situational football. . . . We gotta stop the clock, we gotta know the situation. We gotta relay that as an offense. It starts from everybody, top down. Ultimately, it’s on me.”

Washington is now 1-3-1 overall and will face the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers on the road Monday night with head coach Dan Quinn firmly on the hot seat.