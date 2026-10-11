Commanders Get Worrisome Jayden Daniels Update With QB Set to Return vs. Giants

Football players who previously suffer injuries are more susceptible to another similar injury. Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is no different.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote about the concerns doctors have with Daniels set to return in Week 5 against the New York Giants. While Daniels should be able to play with a brace, the quarterback will still be at higher risk of another injury for the rest of the 2026 campaign.

Schefter described the situation as “a matter of when, not if” Daniels suffers another injury to his left elbow.

“Daniels visited specialists in New York and Los Angeles, and the overwhelming opinion was that playing with a brace was a viable option,” wrote Schefter.

“But there are doctors around the league who, despite not having examined Daniels, maintain that a player who dislocates his elbow twice — as Daniels has over the past 11 months — is at a higher risk suffering another dislocation, according to sources.”

Daniels dislocated his elbow during Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys. That was his second left elbow dislocation since the start of the 2025 NFL campaign.

The Commanders quarterback is set to play the rest of the 2026 season with a brace on his non-throwing elbow.

“Blough stressed that there would be no limitations with Washington’s game plan, and Daniels said he can do everything necessary with the brace on, such as hand off and take snaps from center,” wrote Schefter.

Jayden Daniels Returning vs. Giants

Getty ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported doctors around the league fear Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will re-injure his dislocated elbow again.

Daniels remained on the Commanders injury report this week, but he fully practiced. Officially, he has an “unspecified” injury designation, but pundits expect him to play.