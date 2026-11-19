Veteran defensive lineman Jonathan Allen already faced the team that drafted him in the Washington Commanders last year. But in Week 11, Allen will have a new mental challenge. He will return to Washington as an opposing player for the first time.

Allen explained to NFL personality Kay Adams he isn’t trying to make too much of the pending matchup. But the veteran defensive lineman also admitted that Monday night will come with a lot of emotions.

“It’s of those things where you try not to make too much of it before the game plays,” Allen said during a Wednesday appearance on the Up and Adams Show. “Obviously, it’s going to be emotional come game time. I’m excited. I’m going to see a lot of guys I was with the first eight years of my career and guys who helped me become the player I am today.

“But, that was kind of in the past. I’ve moved on to a new chapter, and I love those guys and I wouldn’t change it for the world, but I’m excited to be where I’m at.

“For me, it’s just trying to keep everything the same, not be too high, not be too low, be consistent and go out there and play a great game from the first quarter to the fourth.”

Allen spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career with the Commanders organization. During his peak years with the club, Allen earned two Pro Bowl appearances in 2021 and 2022.

The defensive lineman registered 16.5 sacks with 26 tackles for loss, 47 quarterback hits, three pass defenses, two forced fumbles and an interception in 33 games over those two campaigns.

Jonathan Allen Set to Return to Washington to Face Commanders

Last season, Allen played against the Commanders as a member of the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings routed the Commanders on December 7, defeating them 31-0. Allen had two tackles and two quarterback hits while playing 40 defensive snaps in the Minnesota win.

But this will be a new challenge for Allen, as his third team heads to Washington.

The then Redskins selected Allen at No. 17 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. Early in his career, Allen was part of a Washington defensive line that also had Daron Payne, Chase Young and Montez Sweat.

Injuries derailed Young’s career, and the Commanders traded Sweat to the Chicago Bears during the 2023 campaign. But Allen kept improving through his fifth and sixth NFL seasons.

In 2024, though, Allen sustained a torn left pectoral muscle. He missed nine games that season, and the following offseason, the Commanders tried to trade Allen. Without any suitors, Washington released him.

Despite signing a 3-year, $60 million deal with the Vikings, Minnesota released Allen after one season. But he landed in Cincinnati, where he’s been part of a surging Bengals team as of late.

Quarterback Joe Burrow is healthy, and the Bengals defense is playing much better behind Allen and other defensive line addition Dexter Lawrence.