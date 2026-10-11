Commanders Owner Magic Johnson Blasts Team After Tie

The Washington Commanders managed to snatch a tie from the jaws of defeat in Week 5 against the New York Giants, thanks to some of the worst clock management and situational awareness this side of early-career Andy Reid.

The Commanders’ co-owner, NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson, was so moved by his team’s disastrous finish against the Giants that he took to social media to let the world know.

“I’m in total disbelief,” Magic wrote on his official X account after Sunday’s 27-27 tie. “My Commanders had such poor clock management in today’s overtime game against the Giants. All we had to do was kick the field goal and we would have won the game!”

Magic, who has co-owned the team alongside Josh Harris since 2023, punctuated his post with a facepalm emoji.

How Did Commanders Blow It Against Giants?

The Commanders got the break of a lifetime when Giants running back Cam Skattebo fumbled with just under 2 minutes left in overtime of Sunday’s Week 5 game, with the score tied 27-27 and in range of what would have been a relatively short, game-tying field goal.

The Commanders put together a masterful drive to set up a short field goal to win the game, but instead of throwing the ball away on 2nd-and-2 with 12 seconds left to kick what would have been a 43-yard field goal to win the game, and with no timeouts remaining, quarterback Jayden Daniels scrambled around and was sacked as time ran out and the game ended in a tie.

“I’ve never been so happy to get a tie,” Giants fan The Entertainah wrote on X. “Thank you to Jayden Daniels and Dan Quinn for having the clock management skills of a newborn child.”

“Just gotta be better, just gotta be better,” Daniels said after the game. “Ultimately it’s on me.”

Swift Blowback Against Jayden Daniels, Commanders

The end of the game left many aghast — and confused — over exactly how things played out.

“COMMANDERS WHAT ARE YOU DOING?” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “THE COMMANDERS WERE IN FG RANGE AND RAN THE BALL WITH NO TIMEOUTS AND THE GAME ENDS IN A TIE.”

“Up 2 scores in 4th quarter,” NBC Sports NFL reporter JP Finlay wrote on his official X account. “Blow it. Gifted a missed FG. Gifted a fumble. Convert nothing. Tie that feels like an awful loss.”

“A tie is so fitting for Giants-Commanders,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X accout. “Both actively worked to not win the game late in overtime.”

Daniels seemed confused as the clock ran out. Head coach Dan Quinn took off his headset and slammed it into the ground as the tie sent the Commanders to 1-3-1 and the Giants to 3-1-1.

“What in the world was Dan Quinn thinking?” Colin Cowherd wrote on his official X account. “Or Jayden Daniels? That’s a fireable offense. Completely inexcusable.”