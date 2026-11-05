Commanders Address DT With Javon Kinlaw, Daron Payne Landing on IR

The Washington Commanders lost two starting defensive tackles in Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw to injuries ahead of Week 9. To replace them, the team acquired addition defensive tackle depth Wednesday.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Commanders made two moves at defensive tackle. First, they signed Ricky Barber from the practice squad to the active roster. Then, the team also added veteran defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale to the practice squad.

Barber has spent most of this season on Washington’s practice squad. The team elevated him for Week 2, but Barber didn’t play in the game.

Last season, the 25-year-old appeared in two contests for the Commanders. Barber posted five combined tackles, including one for loss. He also had a quarterback hit and one sack.

With Ekuale, the Commanders have added veteran experience at defensive tackle. Ekuale has played 64 games in his NFL career, which includes 21 starts. The 32-year-old played seven games for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season before suffering an ACL injury.

Until Wednesday, Ekuale was a free agent who had tried out for a couple teams this fall but not signed with a club. In addition to the Steelers, he has also played for the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots.