Commanders Sign 49-TD RB & Former Saints Draft Pick

The Washington Commanders are adding depth at running back with a former New Orleans Saints draft pick and Big 12 star.

“Sources: The Commanders are signing former Saints RB Devin Neal to their practice squad,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “A 6th-round pick last year, Neal totaled 310 yards and 2 TDs as a rookie.”

Neal starred at the University of Kansas, where he was a 2-time All-Big 12 pick in 2023 and 2024 and rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his final 3 college seasons — he finished his college career with 4,343 rushing yards and 49 touchdowns to go with 711 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns.

“Commanders sign RB Devin Neal to practice squad,” NFL Wire Report wrote on its official X account.

NFL Draft Analyst Nailed Devin Neal Prediction

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein nailed his pre-draft prediction that Neal, 5-foot-11 and 213 pounds, would be a 5th -or 6th-round pick.

“Workload runner with NFL size and four years of steady production to help elevate the program,” Zierlein wrote in 2025. “Neal runs with a nice blend of patience and decisiveness to choose the right lanes and maximize each carry. He lacks top-end burst and speed, which will shrink the field for him, but he’s a fall-forward runner with good contact balance and a nose for short-yardage conversions. He has good instincts and soft hands in space and can help as a leak-out or swing-pass option. His blue-collar approach isn’t exciting but it is effective and Neal has the ability to develop into a backup three-down back.”

Commanders Don’t Have Consistent RB Production

The Commanders are off to a 1-3-1 start and coming off the most embarrassing moment of the NFL season — for any team — after they let time run out in overtime of a 27-27 tie against the New York Giants instead of attempting a 41-yard game-winning field goal.

Washington also hasn’t had a consistent running back, although starting quarterback Jayden Daniels has been a huge boost — he rushed for over 100 yards and 2 touchdowns in the tie against the Giants.

Second-year running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt leads the Commanders with 239 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns but averages a miserable 3.6 yards per carry.