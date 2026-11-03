Lions Exploring Trade for Commanders Playoff Hero: Report

If there’s one team that might be willing to take Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil in a trade, it would be the Detroit Lions, and that might be what’s coming down the pipe.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Lions are exploring a cornerback trade, and Sainristil is one of the names that’s come up as they head toward the November 10 NFL trade deadline.

Sainristil had the best game of his career against the Lions as a rookie, with two interceptions in a massive NFC Divisional Round upset following the 2024 season.

The Lions might not be the only team targeting Sainristil, which is kind of incredible given his decline over the last two seasons.

“I don’t think the Commanders are sellers yet — they’re actually still just two games back of the Giants in the NFC East,” Breer wrote on November 3. “But they’ve gotten calls about guys. And one player I’ve heard that could be available is 2024 second-round corner Mike Sainristil. After playing over 80% of the team’s defensive snaps in Washington’s first two games, he’s played less than half every week since. On Sunday against Philadelphia, he played only on special teams. Sainristil could have a market with teams that liked him coming out of the draft, and it’s worth mentioning that Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald was with him at Michigan, and Jesse Minter was the coach in Ann Arbor who converted him from receiver to defense. Also, ex-Commanders DC Joe Whitt Jr., who had Sainristil the past two years, is now the Steelers’ secondary coach.”

Sainristil Called ‘NFL’s Worst Defensive Player’

Sainristil’s struggles from 2025 continued into 2026, and he’s been exposed as part of Washington’s 2-4-1 start to the regular season.

“WORST DEFENSIVE PLAYER IN THE NFL?” Polymarket Football wrote on its official X account on September 26. “Commanders CB Mike Sainristil is DEAD LAST among 96 qualified cornerbacks per PFF. PFF grade: 31.2.”

“What on earth has happened to Mike Sainristil?” NFL analyst Sam Monson wrote on his official X account.

Sainristil Labeled ‘Unplayable’ After Week 1 Loss

Sainristil seemed like the worst player on the field in a 24-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 in which Philly wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks cooked Sainristil for several big plays, including a touchdown in which Sainristil appeared to be playing zone defense while the rest of his team was in man coverage.

To put it mildly, Sainristil’s play raised red flags for many people.

“Tay Wicks had Mike Sainristil in HELL,” The Philly Pod’s Victor Williams wrote on his official X account.

“Mike Sainristil is a liability,” NFL reporter Josh Taylor wrote on his official X account. “Two biggest plays of the game have been right at him. He’s reaching unplayable status. Bring in Terrell Smith ASAP.”

“The Mike Sainristil experiment should be complete,” Commanders Wire wrote on X. “He is not good. Go ahead and block us, Mikey. Truth hurts.”

“These type of plays from CB Mike Sainristil cannot continue to occur in a crucial year,” Commanders fan account Jay Daniels MVP wrote on X.