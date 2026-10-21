Bruins in Talks to Acquire Budding Star From Division Rival

The Boston Bruins remain in talks to acquire a new star defenseman. General manager Don Sweeney has been trying to strengthen his blue line for months now. In fact, Boston was previously close to landing Rasmus Andersson back in January before he ultimately joined the Vegas Golden Knights. Although the Bruins were expected to take another big swing, it has not yet happened.

Despite this, TSN’s Pierre LeBrun is claiming that Boston remains interested in trading for Simon Edvinsson. The Detroit Red Wings standout is currently a restricted free agent and looking for a new deal. Whether that is with Detroit or another NHL club remains to be seen. The reporter, however, has provided an update on the situation.

“It’s a clear understanding, especially where the player is,” claimed LeBrun. “[Edvinsson] feels this has dragged out so long that the most logical option for him is probably a trade. He stopped short of making an official trade request like his teammate Dylan Larkin did.”

“[Red Wings interim GM Shawn] Horcoff still wants to sign him and is still holding out hope there, but he continues to have trade talks. There are up to 10 teams that continue to be involved in these talks, and I’m told the San Jose Sharks and Boston Bruins are among the teams that are interested. We’ll see where this goes.”

Boston Bruins Have to Free up Funds to Acquire Simon Edvinsson

As LeBrun alluded to, Detroit certainly prefers to keep Edvinsson. After all, the blueliner earned top-pair minutes in 2025-26, while recording 25 points in 75 games. Horcoff, who has typically remained tight-lipped in the situation, recently proclaimed that the Red Wings “have zero interest” in trading the star. Nevertheless, it takes two to tango, and an extension has not yet been ironed out.

Interestingly, Detroit has the most cap room of any NHL team at the moment. This is even after Horcoff gave Alex DeBrincat a seven-year, $91 million deal. The Boston Bruins also have ample room to target Edvinsson. Sweeney currently has just about $6.4 million in projected cap space. The Red Wings star is expected to want a new deal worth around $10 million AAV.

To make a deal work, Boston will have to give up quality assets. This is especially the case considering so many teams want Edvinsson. The Bruins may not have a highly rated pipeline, but they do have several top draft picks at their disposal. Sweeney would also have to sweeten the deal with a current NHL player or two.

Boston Wants to Improve its Blue Line

At the moment, the Boston Bruins have one of the top defenses in the NHL. In fact, they are averaging just 2.20 goals allowed on the campaign. Star goalie Jeremy Swayman, however, has a lot to do with this. Outside of Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm, Boston could certainly use another high-end blueliner. If acquired, Edvinsson would likely become McAvoy’s partner on the top pair.

With Mason Lohrei’s future very much up in the air, Sweeney could bring in the Detroit star as his long-term replacement. The Bruins may also look to re-sign Lohrei if his solid start to the current campaign continues.