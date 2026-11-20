The Boston Bruins might be better off without Dylan Larkin.

The Bruins’ last game was a 4-1 victory on Wednesday night against the Detroit Red Wings. Boston’s next game comes on Saturday against the Washington Capitals, while no NHL teams play on Friday.

With no games scheduled on Friday, November 20th, 2026, it would be a great day for a trade (or three).

However, there might not be a Larkin trade for a while, especially if the price is as steep as insiders are making it seem. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman recently discussed the Red Wings – Minnesota Wild trade dynamics, and the comments are eyebrow-raising.

“I was listening to Frank (Seravalli), and I thought it was an interesting theory,” Friedman said on the 32 Thoughts podcast, referencing Seravalli’s theory that the Red Wings won’t trade to the Wild out of spite. “I will respectfully disagree in one way, and that is that if Minnesota had Matt Boldy on the table, then the Red Wings would be saying, ‘don’t hang up, where do we sign? ‘.”

This is certainly not the update that the Bruins would like to hear.

Who Is The Boston Bruins’ Matt Boldy?

If it would take a “Matt Boldy” type player for the Bruins to land Larkin, who is the Boldy on this Bruins lineup?

To determine that, let’s take a quick look at Boldy.

Boldy is a 25-year-old forward who has 27 points in 24 games. He ranks third on the Wild in scoring, behind Kirill Kaprizov and Quinn Hughes.

Who fits that kind of description on the Bruins?

Right now, only David Pastrnak is scoring over a point-per-game pace in Boston. The next highest in points is a three-way tie between Elias Lindholm, Pavel Zacha, and Morgan Geekie.

Geekie is the youngest one on that list, but he is 28-years-old, three years’ Boldy’s senior.

So do the Bruins even have a Boldy-type player to offer the Red Wings?

This Report Should Kill The Boston Bruins’ Interest In Dylan Larkin

Instead of looking to the Red Wings for a new center, the Bruins should look elsewhere.

The Bruins don’t have a “Boldy” of their own, and they are not trading Pastrnak to acquire Larkin. Unless the price for Larkin changes, they need to take themselves out of the running.

So who do the Bruins turn to in order to bolster their center position and get a top-six center? Who else is available?

There are two options that emerge that could fit the bill: Ryan O’Reilly & Elias Pettersson.

O’Reilly is the kind of X-factor that every team would love to have. However, at 35-years-old there is the risk of this kind of deal being a one-and-done situation.

And then, there is Pettersson from the Vancouver Canucks.

He has been in the rumor mill for years and is experiencing a resurgence in the early goings this year. Pettersson is also only 27-years-old, which would allow the Bruins to be competitive for years to come.

One way or another, the Bruins’ life without Larkin won’t be that bad, especially if they can land O’Reilly or Pettersson.