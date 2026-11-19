The Boston Bruins needed a jolt of energy if they planned on ending their losing streak. Marco Sturm did not miss it.

Boston hasn’t played in a close game for nearly two weeks. On Wednesday, they ended up on the right side of a 4-1 blowout against the lowly Detroit Red Wings.

Sturm noted one massive difference on Wednesday compared to Boston’s shutout loss on Tuesday vs. the Los Angeles Kings.

Dave Hogg of NHL.com noted that Sturm quipped, “Even after they took the lead, the bench was really, really good. We knew we needed to be a little better, but we also needed to be patient. That’s been an issue for us lately.”

That was a quick 24-hour turnaround, considering Sturm’s remarks about Boston’s bench following Tuesday’s loss. For Boston, there needs to be a common denominator showing up: when the bench is brimming with energy, and that energy translates to the ice, they play a much better game.

When it doesn’t? Fans will see results similar to what they had seen on Tuesday. The challenge going forward is for Boston to keep that energy laden on the bench.

Bruins Show Marked Improvement In Big Win Over Red Wings

For a fleeting second, it looked as though Boston was on its way to yet another long game. Lucas Raymond scored at 16:58 in the first period, and Boston went into the intermission down 1-0.

Then JJ Peterka knotted things up at 2:49 in the second period before Pavel Zacha scored on Boston’s lone power-play opportunity at 11:48. David Pastrnak scored in the third period before Casey Mittelstadt knocked home an empty-netter to extend Boston’s lead to three goals.

For a team heading into the contest on a three-game losing streak and outscored 14-4, few saw Boston making such a statement win. Still, one game won’t do much to shift a narrative. The Bruins must repeat this effort when they return home for their Nov. 21 showdown against the Washington Capitals.

Will Boston Play A Second-Consecutive High-Energy Game At Home?

Boston blew out Detroit on the road and found themselves blown out in three consecutive home games. Before their three-game losing streak at home, Boston was 8-1-0 at TD Garden. Only the Ottawa Senators beat them before they lost to Montreal, Minnesota, and Los Angeles.

If the Bruins want to keep things manageable with December now on the horizon, they will have no choice. Their Nov. 21 matchup marks the first of a six-game homestand that ends on Dec. 5 vs. the Red Wings.

Should the Bruins see what Sturm had seen over these past two games — one lethargic game on the bench on Tuesday vs. a more energized one on Wednesday — they will be fine. But they can’t afford to repeat that three-game skid. Not with three heated division rivals tied for the Atlantic Division lead ahead of them.

This will be the latest “moment-of-truth” stretch for Boston. The Capitals won’t make it easy for them.