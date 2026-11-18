The Boston Bruins may be playing some bad hockey. But that hasn’t stopped Marco Sturm from receiving positive recognition.

NHL.com’s Jon Lane shared early on Wednesday morning that “Sturm is the early favorite for the Jack Adams Award, a panel of 15 NHL.com voters choosing the 48-year-old in his second season as a first-time NHL head coach with 60 points and six first-place votes.”

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour and Edmonton Oilers coach Mike Babcock were also among those who received early-season recognition. Heading into Wednesday, Carolina (34 points) and Edmonton (35 points) are arguably the two best teams in hockey.

Before last Thursday, Boston also seemed to be trending that way before three straight blowout losses. The third of which occurred on Tuesday night when Boston played one of its most lethargic games of the season.

Despite the previous three games being some of Boston’s most horrific performances, rolling with Sturm as the top candidate makes sense.

Bruins’ Marco Sturm Gains Early-Season Recognition

Brind’Amour is coaching a high-octane, defending Stanley Cup champion. One that might be the NHL’s deepest team. Carolina skated into the season expecting to be a top contender to win the Cup in back-to-back seasons. So far, they haven’t disappointed.

Meanwhile, Babcock is coaching a team with two players who have, for a while, been the NHL’s most dynamic duo — Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid. Heading into Wednesday, Draisaitl (44 points) and McDavid (55 points) have combined for a total of 99 points. It always helps a coach’s case when arguably the two best players in hockey are playing for the same team.

Sturm has talent and a deep team in Boston. But the Bruins are also a team still in transition. They are slightly younger than the league average age of 28.7, clocking in at 28.0.

Youngsters like J.J. Peterka, Fraser Minten, James Hagens, Matthew Poitras, Marat Khusnutdinov, Mason Lohrei, and Frederic Brunet are all in their age-26 seasons or younger. Of the group, Lohrei is the only one in his age-26 season. That said, Sturm is dealing with plenty of youth in Boston.

Sturm Has An Opportunity To Keep Solidifying Himself As Front-Runner

With Boston playing such bad hockey over the past week, it could be a major blessing in disguise for Sturm. He has an opportunity to figure out what is causing Boston’s poor play, fix the issue (or issues), then watch his team improve on the ice.

Should Boston not only bounce back, but play their best hockey later this season and contend for the top spot in the Atlantic, Sturm could run away with the Jack Adams.

Brind’Amour and Babcock will be in the running all season. But Sturm can overcome Boston’s current challenges and keep developing his younger talents. Those are two opportunities Brind’Amour and Babcock haven’t gotten as much of in the first quarter of 2026-27.

That opportunity will present itself on national television Wednesday night when Boston faces the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit, despite its own struggles, is coming off a shutout win. Boston is coming off a shutout loss. That raises the stakes for Wednesday’s Original Six matchup and Sturm’s chance to start changing Boston’s new and underwhelming narrative.