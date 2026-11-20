The Boston Bruins have been Pavel Zacha’s home for five years now.

Before he suited up for the Bruins, he spent seven years with the New Jersey Devils. The 29-year-old has recorded 17 points in 21 games while averaging 19:10 of ice time.

With everything going on around the NHL and the Bruins, one insider believes that we are seeing the beginning of the end with Zacha in Boston.

On the Down to Irf show Wednesday night, Elliotte Friedman dropped a somewhat surprising report on Zacha.

“I’ve kind of looked around like, who are the available centers. There’s Zacha; I’d be surprised if Boston extended him,” Friedman of Sportsnet said on the podcast.

Zacha is in the final season of a four-year, $19 million contract.

Can The Boston Bruins Replace Pavel Zacha With Dylan Larkin?

With the preamble out of the way, is there a world where the Bruins can replace Zacha with Dylan Larkin?

Yes, there is. It’s the one where Larkin expands his trade list to include the Bruins.

However, until that happens, it will be tough sledding. But a player of Larkin’s talents would instantly make the Bruins better and add another legitimate scoring threat on the top line alongside David Pastrnak.

After all, Zacha has already come up in trade conversations.

Before the Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Kirill Marchenko, the Bruins were offering Zacha to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

So despite what is said in public by the team and the player, this is not an asset that the Bruins can’t move.

Will The Minnesota Wild Take A Swing On Pavel Zacha?

The other major team involved in the Larkin conversation is the Minnesota Wild.

If the Wild don’t land Larkin, where will they turn?

On the above-mentioned podcast, Friedman brought up Zacha’s name as a potential fit in Minnesota if they strike out on Larkin.

Zacha makes a lot of sense. He isn’t the same calibre player that Larkin is, but the train of logic is easy to follow (even if the fit isn’t perfect).

One way or another, things are going to change for the Bruins, and soon.

And one of those things that will change will be where Zacha calls home.