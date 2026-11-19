The Boston Bruins stormed back with a vengeance defensively in Wednesday night’s win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Boston broke its losing streak in a big way on Wednesday. After losing by three goals in each of their last three contests, the fourth time was the charm. Boston won 4-1, and much of that credit goes to the way they played defensively.

Not only did goaltender Jeremy Swayman step up after two lackluster games and make 20 saves on 21 shots, but Boston’s skaters made an incredible impact. They blocked 23 of Detroit’s shots while only 21 made it to the net.

In other words, Boston blocked more shots than the Red Wings had shots on goal. While Red Wings forward Andrew Copp shed light on why that may have been, it shouldn’t take away from the Bruins’ incredible defensive effort.

Over the past three games, it seemed like opponents routinely understood how to overwhelm the Bruins. That led to multi-goal deficits that Boston couldn’t figure out how to climb out of when they eventually took control of the puck.

Wednesday’s overall effort couldn’t have been more different. It started with Boston getting in front of Detroit’s shooting lanes. But that was also the tip of the iceberg.

Bruins Outplayed Red Wings In Nearly Every Facet Of The Game

Boston dominated in the faceoff battle, taking 37 of the game’s 62 draws. That was good for a 59.7 faceoff win percentage. They converted on their only power-play opportunity and stopped Detroit’s only power play.

The man advantage has been a recurring issue with Boston, so anytime they score at 5-on-4, it could ultimately mark a step in the right direction.

Boston also outmuscled Detroit, landing 27 body checks compared to the Red Wings’ 18. This number is also surprising, considering all the heavy hitters Detroit added to its lineup over the summer. Michael Brandsegg-Nygard (102 hits) has become the most prominent.

The Bruins also narrowly won the turnover battle. Regardless of all the categories Boston beat Detroit in, nothing jumps out like their blocked-shots-to-shots-allowed ratio. Detroit’s poor play on offense may have helped, but it takes a collective effort defensively to hit that mark.

Bruins Badly Needed A Bounce-Back Game

Fans couldn’t have asked for a better bounce-back game. It was even sweeter to see that bounce-back effort occur in a road game against a team that shut out the red-hot Tampa Bay Lightning in its previous matchup.

Bonus points for that game coming against a division rival and an Original Six rival. But consistency will be key, and that will challenge the Bruins defensively when they hit the ice next.

On Saturday, Boston will face a physical Washington Capitals team that is laden with arguably the most intimidating group of forwards in the league. Boston must play them in the same way they played Detroit.

If they also play Washington the same way they played the Florida Panthers nearly two weeks ago, it will further increase their chances of winning. Should Boston skate away with the win, their recent three-game losing streak will fade further into the rearview mirror. Their defensive efforts will be a major part of that.