The Boston Bruins lost out on Dylan Larkin on Sunday, when the Detroit Red Wings sent the center to the Montreal Canadiens, the Bruins’ fiercest NHL rival, going back to 1924.

The Canadiens landed a 30-year-old who scored 30 goals in five straight seasons, and the Bruins, who spent weeks waiting for an opening, now have to look elsewhere.

Montreal sent Kirby Dach, goalie Samuel Montembeault, the rights to top prospect Michael Hage and four draft picks, including two first-rounders, to Detroit. Larkin had to approve it, and he did, when he waived his no-trade clause for the trade, according to ESPN.

The deal ended a standoff that began when Larkin asked out of Detroit. The Red Wings stripped Larkin of the captaincy and suspended him without pay, and he forfeited more than $1 million in salary before a trade got done.

Boston Bruins Interest in Dylan Larkin Trade

The Bruins never made it onto Larkin’s list. They weren’t among the 10 teams on Larkin’s approved list, and neither were the Canadiens.

That didn’t keep Boston out of the conversation. TSN‘s Darren Dreger reported that Detroit pro scouting director Kris Draper attended a Bruins game in Boston, and that general managers Don Sweeney of the Bruins and Kent Hughes of the Canadiens were “very eager to get involved,” as quoted by the Boston Globe. Dreger also said Boston would love to make a deal for Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson, “probably more so than Dylan Larkin,” as quoted by NBC Sports Boston.

“I suspect Boston, honestly, is another one,” Sportsnet‘s Elliotte Friedman said on 32 Thoughts, referring to teams hoping he would. Friedman added that “they don’t lose,” and cited a plus-20 goal differential through 16 games.

Not everyone saw a path. The Athletic‘s Fluto Shinzawa expected Boston to look into a deal but doubted the Bruins had enough trade capital, according to The Hockey News. A Bruins Mafia account later claimed Boston had tabled a package built around Pavel Zacha plus picks that Detroit preferred to other bids. No outlet confirmed it. Minnesota reportedly offered Danila Yurov and three first-round picks, according to the Detroit Free Press.

What would it have cost? One outside projection floated Zacha, Matthew Poitras and Mason Lohrei, plus a first-round pick and a prospect such as Will Zellers or Cooper Simpson, according to Boston.com. The same projection named Dean Letourneau, Boston’s top prospect, as the asset Detroit would value most.

“They are not interested in draft picks,” Friedman said on Sportsnet‘s Saturday Headlines, a sign Detroit had shifted toward young players in or near the NHL.

Dylan Larkin Trade Impact on Bruins and Canadiens

Elias Lindholm centered David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie on the first line, with Zacha between Casey Mittelstadt and JJ Peterka on the second, in Boston’s lineup against Washington on Saturday. James Hagens, one of the Bruins’ young centers, missed a sixth straight game with a back injury.

Larkin averaged 21:41 of ice time this season, most among Red Wings forwards, and his cap hit is $8.7 million against the cap through 2030-31. The Globe reported he would have been Boston’s top center, with Fraser Minten and Hagens behind him, ending a search for stable center play that dates to Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

On the man advantage, Larkin scored 34 goals in 74 games last season and averaged 3:16 of power-play time per game, according to RotoWire.

Montreal’s biggest issue was depth at center, The Hockey News wrote in October, after Nick Suzuki’s ironman streak ended at 546 games. Larkin now slots in behind Nick Suzuki, and Canadiens fans chanted “We want Larkin” at Bell Centre this season.

Dreger grouped the Bruins and Canadiens together early this month as clubs eager to get involved.

Only one pulled it off.